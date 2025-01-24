The Nigerian government has announced an update to its basic education curriculum, introducing 15 new trades to improve students’ practical skills and employability.

This new curriculum is set to take effect in January 2025 for primary and junior secondary students across the country.

The goal is to provide students with hands-on skills that align with industry needs, helping them secure employment or become self-employed in the future.

According to a post by the National Orientation Agency (NOA) on their official X page yesterday, the Federal Government has taken steps to revamp the country’s basic education system by incorporating vocational training into the curriculum.

These changes are expected to provide students with a broader range of skills and better prepare them for the job market after completing their education.

New trades introduced in the curriculum

The updated curriculum includes 15 new trades, covering various sectors, including construction, technology, and agriculture. Among the new trades introduced are plumbing, tiling and floor works, and POP (Plaster of Paris) installation.

These skills are expected to give students a foundation for work in the construction and building industries. Additionally, trades like event decoration and management, bakery and confectioneries, and hairstyling have been added to offer students opportunities in the service sector.

The perceived goal is to help students develop skills they can use in their careers, whether they choose to work for a company or start their own businesses,” the National Orientation Agency noted in its post.

The inclusion of these practical skills seeks to meet the growing demand for vocational expertise in Nigeria’s economy.

Preparing students for a changing job market

With these updates, the government aims to make students more competitive in the labour market by equipping them with practical skills. In addition to construction and service-related skills, the curriculum now includes courses on GSM repairs, satellite/TV antenna installation, and CCTV and intercom installation. These technical skills are particularly relevant as technology continues to drive global job markets.

The curriculum also includes a focus on agriculture, with students being taught skills related to crop production, beekeeping, horticulture, and livestock farming, including poultry and rabbit rearing.

These agricultural skills are designed to support the country’s vast agricultural sector, giving students the knowledge to contribute to Nigeria’s food production and rural development.

Incorporating digital literacy and emerging technologies

Another important addition to the curriculum is the inclusion of basic digital literacy, which covers IT and robotics.

The government has prioritized teaching these skills to students from an early age, preparing them for the growing digital economy.

By incorporating IT and robotics into the curriculum, Nigeria drives to foster a new generation of professionals who are well-versed in emerging technologies, ensuring they are ready for the demands of a modern workforce.

The National Orientation Agency highlighted that this update in education will not only provide students with the skills required for current jobs but also prepare them for future opportunities in fields that are rapidly evolving, such as tech and digital services.

Impact on Nigerian youth and employment