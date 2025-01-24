Adebayo Ogunlesi, the Nigerian-born investment tycoon, has seen his net worth surge by $600 million within a week of being appointed to OpenAI’s board of directors.

The 71-year-old billionaire, now worth $2.3 billion, was previously valued at $1.7 billion as of December 2024, when he featured on Forbes’ Wealthiest Black Americans list.

His net worth remained steady until recent checks by Nairametrics revealed the climb to $2.3 billion, following his appointment to OpenAI’s board.

Ogunlesi’s recent financial leap underscores his prominence as one of the most influential Black investors in the United States. Renowned for his strategic leadership, he has made a significant mark on global finance over the course of his four-decade career.

A pivotal moment in his career came in 2024 when Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), the private equity firm he co-founded, was acquired by BlackRock in a landmark $12.5 billion deal.

At the time, GIP managed assets exceeding $100 billion across sectors such as energy, transportation, digital infrastructure, and water management.

This transaction not only catapulted Ogunlesi into billionaire status but also made him the second-largest shareholder, with 12 million shares, according to Arbiterz.

His portfolio includes investments in some of the world’s most prominent companies, such as BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Kosmos Energy Holdings LLC, and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. Ogunlesi has also served as a board member at Goldman Sachs since 2012, becoming Lead Director in 2014.

What to know

Before founding GIP, Ogunlesi built a distinguished career at Credit Suisse, where he spent 23 years, eventually becoming Global Head of Investment Banking and Executive Vice Chairman. His early career began in law, clerking for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and working at the elite firm Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

Born in Nigeria, Ogunlesi attended King’s College Lagos and later studied law at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar. He went on to earn a joint JD/MBA degree from Harvard, where he transitioned from law to investment banking. He joined First Boston in 1983 and advised on transformative projects in North America, Africa, and Asia.

In addition to his professional achievements, Ogunlesi has been a lecturer at Harvard Law School and Yale School of Management. His rise from Nigeria to boardrooms of global corporations exemplifies a career built on excellence, vision, and strategic thinking.

His appointment to OpenAI’s board positions him at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation, further leveraging his deep expertise in governance and global markets.