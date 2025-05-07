OpenAI has announced a new initiative called OpenAI for Countries, a program that will support countries around the world that want to build on democratic AI rails.

This was disclosed in a statement by the leading AI research organization on May 7, 2025

As a part of the new program, OpenAI will partner with governments to assist with efforts like building out data center capacity and customizing OpenAI’s products for specific languages and local needs.

“Our Stargate project, an unprecedented investment in America’s AI infrastructure announced in January with President Trump and our partners Oracle and SoftBank, is now underway with our first supercomputing campus in Abilene, Texas, and more sites to come.

We’ve heard from many countries asking for help in building out similar AI infrastructure—that they want their own Stargates and similar projects. It’s clear to everyone now that this kind of infrastructure is going to be the backbone of future economic growth and national development.

We want to help these countries, and in the process, spread democratic AI, which means the development, use and deployment of AI that protects and incorporates long-standing democratic principles,” the company stated.

Breakdown of offerings for partner countries

OpenAI will partner with countries to help build in-country data center capacity. These secure data centers will support data sovereignty and enable the customization of AI solutions while ensuring privacy and compliance.

The program will provide customized ChatGPT to citizens, aiming to improve healthcare, education, and public services. The AI will be tailored to meet the specific needs of each country, respecting local languages, cultures, and global standards.

OpenAI will continue to enhance security and safety controls for its AI models, investing in processes, infrastructure, and physical security necessary to deploy and protect these systems.

Partner countries will contribute to the expansion of the Stargate Project, supporting continued US-led AI leadership and a growing global network for democratic AI.

Funding

OpenAI revealed that the program will be co-financed by both the company and the governments of participating nations.

“With local as well as OpenAI capital, together we can seed healthy national AI ecosystems so the new infrastructure is creating new jobs, new companies, new revenue, and new communities for each country while also supporting existing public- and private-sector needs,” the company said.

The company announced plans to begin with 10 country or regional partnerships in the first phase, with a view to scaling the initiative globally.