X, formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a new feature called "React with Video," allowing users to respond to posts with dynamic video reactions directly from their timelines.

X, formerly known as Twitter, has introduced a new feature called “React with Video,” allowing users to respond to posts with dynamic video reactions directly from their timelines.

The announcement was made by X’s Head of Product, Nikita Bier, in a post made on the platform on June 2.

Bier described the feature as a major step toward enhancing user interaction and video-based commentary on the platform.

What Nikita Bier is Saying

According to Bier, users can access the new tool through the repost menu on iOS devices, enabling them to record and share video reactions alongside original posts using a variety of built-in editing options.

“Commentary is one of the most important pillars of X. And sometimes the best way to share your thoughts is with video,” Bier wrote in a post on the platform.

“Today we’re launching a whole new way to make them: React with Video. Tap the repost button and start recording with green screen, split screen, or picture-in-picture. Now available on iOS,” he concluded.

More insights

The feature includes several creative layouts designed to make content interactions more engaging. Users can choose from split-screen, picture-in-picture, and green screen modes while recording reactions. The tool also allows creators to overlay their responses directly onto the original content, bringing a more visual and interactive experience to conversations on the platform.

Industry observers note that the update mirrors popular engagement formats found on short-form video platforms such as TikTok, as X continues its push to become a more creator-focused and video-centric social media platform.

The launch comes as X seeks to expand user engagement and strengthen its position in the increasingly competitive social media landscape, where video content has become a dominant form of communication.

What You Should Know

In September 2022, X launched its long-awaited Edit Tweet feature, beginning tests of the tool ahead of a wider rollout. The move came after years of requests from users who had repeatedly called for the ability to modify posts after publication.

The Edit Tweet feature allows users to make changes to a tweet within a limited time after it has been posted, enabling them to correct typographical errors, add missing tags, and make other minor adjustments without deleting and reposting the content.

A few months later, in November 2022, X began testing a subscription service that allowed iPhone users to pay $8 per month to obtain or retain the coveted blue verification badge.

The initiative formed part of a broader strategy by the owner, Elon Musk, to diversify the company’s revenue streams and monetize account verification. The service marked a significant shift from Twitter’s previous verification system, under which blue checkmarks were primarily granted to notable public figures, organizations, journalists, and brands at no cost.