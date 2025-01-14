OpenAI has appointed Adebayo Ogunlesi, a senior managing director at BlackRock Inc., to its board of directors.

Ogunlesi is popular for his expertise in infrastructure investments, his addition comes as the San Francisco-based AI leader seeks to expand its data center and energy resources to meet the growing demands of advanced artificial intelligence systems

Ogunlesi brings a wealth of experience, having led Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) before its $12 billion acquisition by BlackRock last year—a deal that catapulted him into billionaire status.

In a statement on Tuesday, OpenAI announced the appointment “We’re pleased to announce Adebayo “Bayo” Ogunlesi has joined our Board of Directors.

“ As Founding Partner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), one of the world’s infrastructure investing platforms, and a Senior Managing Director at BlackRock, Mr. Ogunlesi brings deep leadership experience and expertise across corporate finance, infrastructure investment and global market strategy.

“This appointment further complements the Board’s depth across technical, AI safety, cybersecurity, regulatory, economic, nonprofit and governance domains, strengthening its ability to oversee the company’s progress toward AGI.”

Some context

The move aligns with OpenAI’s broader strategy to secure public and private sector support for high-cost infrastructure projects.

Last year, the company unveiled an “economic blueprint” emphasizing the critical need for investment in AI infrastructure to maintain the U.S.’s competitive edge against China.

Ogunlesi joins OpenAI at a pivotal juncture. The company has been restructuring its leadership since CEO Sam Altman’s brief ouster in late 2024.

With Ogunlesi’s appointment, the board now features ten directors, including Altman, Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo, Instacart CEO Fidji Simo, and retired U.S. Army General Paul Nakasone.

What to know

Ogunlesi’s role will be crucial as OpenAI evaluates a potential transition from its current nonprofit status to a public benefit corporation.