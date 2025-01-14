The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has pleaded with the National Assembly to consider increasing “its proposed budget from N8 billion to N19.55 billion.”

This was disclosed in a statement by the NHRC on Tuesday, following presentations made by the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu.

He was said to have presented the Commission’s 2024 budget performance and defended its proposed 2025 budget before the Joint Committees on Human Rights of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Budget Review Request

Ojukwu sought the lawmakers’ consideration, highlighting the growing volume of complaints across Nigeria, totaling over 2 million annually.

He added that the cost of investigating each case is straining the Commission’s resources.

“For instance, investigating a single case costs approximately N8,000. To investigate 2 million cases effectively, the Commission would require N16 billion. The current allocation of N8 billion is grossly inadequate to meet this demand,” Ojukwu argued.

More Insights

Speaking during the session chaired by Senator Adegbomire Adeniyi SAN, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters, he disclosed that the N5 billion 2024 budget achieved an unprecedented 99.999% implementation rate, which included the construction and completion of eight state offices across the country.

The Executive Secretary further stated that the Commission’s current N8 billion budget for 2025 represents an increase from the previous year and is aimed at addressing emerging human rights challenges such as terrorism, communal conflicts, insurgency, natural disasters like floods, and the rising cost of operations due to inflation and an increased payroll.

“The proposed budget will strengthen the Commission’s capacity to address pressing human rights issues in Nigeria,” Dr. Ojukwu stated.

He explained that the proposed budget will fund the establishment of more human rights offices across the country to improve access to the services of the Commission, particularly in states where its services are not felt.

He stressed that the offices are essential for enhancing the Commission’s independence and effectiveness in human rights promotion.

“This proposed budget reflects our determination to create a more inclusive and just society. It will enable us to expand our reach, respond swiftly to human rights violations, and engage effectively with communities to promote awareness and accountability,” he added.

According to the statement, members of the Joint Committees were quoted as commending the NHRC for its strategic focus and commitment to its mandate.

The Commission stated that if approved, the proposed allocation would represent a critical step toward addressing persistent human rights challenges in Nigeria, including gender-based violence, child rights violations, police brutality, and public inquiries on various investigative panels, among others.

The National Assembly is expected to conclude deliberations on the budget proposal in the coming weeks.

What You Should Know

The NHRC is the federal government agency responsible for the promotion and protection of human rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution and other relevant local and international laws and statutes.

Based on the NHRC (Amendment) Act, 2010, the Commission is mandated to publish and periodically submit to the President, the National Assembly, the Judiciary, State, and Local Governments, reports on the state of human rights promotion and protection in Nigeria.