The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has defended the agency’s proposed N67.5 billion budget for 2025, calling for increased support from the National Assembly to address critical infrastructure and operational challenges.

Marwa, speaking during budget defense sessions before the House Committee on Narcotic Drugs and the Senate Committee on Drugs and Narcotics on January 13 and 14, expressed gratitude for the legislature’s consistent backing in 2024.

He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unrelenting encouragement to the NDLEA.

“I also want to reaffirm the agency’s steadfast commitment to collaborating with the National Assembly, particularly this esteemed committee, to advance our shared vision of a drug-free Nigeria. With your continued support, we are confident in our ability to enhance our operations and fulfill our mandate of ensuring the nation’s security.”

Budget breakdown and barracks project

Marwa emphasized the importance of budgetary provision for the ongoing barracks accommodation project, which he described as crucial for enhancing the security, dedication, and performance of NDLEA personnel.

“In the budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year, the agency was allocated ₦67,512,564,063.80, comprising ₦47,159,240,496.80 for recurrent personnel costs, ₦3,384,332,017.00 for recurrent overheads, and ₦16,968,991,550.00 for capital expenditure,” Marwa detailed.

He explained that the personnel cost reflects the agency’s workforce of over 14,038 officers, while the overhead cost covers operational activities, including intelligence gathering, arrests, seizures, investigations, and prosecutions.

Call for increased capital expenditure

Marwa called for the enhancement of the N16 billion provided for capital expenditure, which has zero allocation for the ongoing barracks project component to enable the agency to continue with the provision of secure accommodation for its workforce across the country.

However, he highlighted the urgent need to enhance capital expenditure to fund the agency’s ongoing barracks construction project, aimed at improving staff accommodation and operational efficiency.

“Our commands face significant challenges, particularly inadequate accommodation. Constructing barracks for our personnel is critical for their safety, morale, and operational integrity,” Marwa stated, adding that many NDLEA commands operate from rented facilities, which are inadequate for effective administration.

Growing challenges in drug control

He further emphasized that the agency faces growing challenges, including sophisticated drug cartels, drug abuse, and inadequate critical infrastructure.

Legislative support and acknowledgments

In response, House Committee Chairman on Narcotic Drugs, Hon. Abass Adigun, reaffirmed the legislature’s commitment to ensuring adequate funding for the NDLEA’s operational success. He emphasized the agency’s vital role in protecting communities from narcotics and illicit substances.

“This committee recognizes the critical role the NDLEA plays in safeguarding our communities from the scourge of narcotics and illicit substances,” Adigun stated.

“As we engage in today’s deliberations, we remain committed to ensuring that public funds are allocated efficiently, with a focus on measurable outcomes, transparency, and accountability. I urge all participants to contribute thoughtfully as we work together to ensure the NDLEA is well-resourced to fulfill its vital mandate in the new year.”

Similarly, Senate Committee Chairman on Drugs and Narcotics, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, praised the NDLEA for its exceptional performance in 2024.

“We’re all witnesses to the good work you are doing, and we are proud of your performance,” Dankwambo said, pledging further support to enhance the agency’s effectiveness in the coming year.