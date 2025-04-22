The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that Nigeria’s economy will grow by 3.0% in 2025, according to its latest World Economic Outlook report released on Tuesday.

The organisation also projects a 2.7% growth rate for the country in 2026.

The global financial institution noted that while Nigeria faces significant challenges, particularly with inflation, forex volatility, and weak infrastructure, recent policy adjustments, such as the partial unification of exchange rates and removal of fuel subsidies, could enhance investor confidence and stimulate economic activity if properly implemented.

