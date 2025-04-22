Makemation, a Nigerian-produced film about dreams, technology, and determination, made an impressive debut at the local box office, grossing N32.9 million in its first run time at cinemas.

According to data reports seen by Nairametrics, the film earned N21.5 million between Friday and Sunday and rose to a cumulative total of N32,904,475 by Monday, according to figures released.

Directed by Michael Akinrogunde and produced by Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji under Rise Interactive Studios, Makemation is being tagged as a landmark in African cinema.

It is the first film from the continent to center its narrative on Artificial Intelligence (AI), weaving the complex subject into a compelling and emotional story of youth resilience and technological empowerment.

At the heart of the film is Zara Sodangi, a 17-year-old girl from a struggling community near Lagos. Faced with poverty, her father’s illness, and her mother’s desperate attempts to keep the family afloat, Zara refuses to give up on her dreams. Her life takes a transformative turn when she receives admission into the prestigious Makemation Institute, Nigeria’s top tech academy.

What unfolds is a journey of discovery and growth. Initially overwhelmed by her unfamiliar surroundings and the complexity of AI, Zara soon finds purpose in applying technology to real-life problems back home. Drawing on her lived experience, she develops innovative solutions in health, education, and food security, becoming both a symbol of possibility and a champion for her people.

What to know

Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji is a celebrated Nigerian social entrepreneur and human development expert whose work spans entrepreneurship, education, youth development, and public leadership. She is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rise Networks, a youth-focused social enterprise based in Nigeria that works with both public and private sector partners to empower young people.

Recognized for her visionary leadership and impact, Toyosi has received several prestigious honors, including being named one of 101 Young African Leaders by the African Business Forum in 2007. She is an alumna of the prestigious International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the United States Government, and was recognized by the Crans Montana Forum in Europe as a New Leader of Tomorrow.

She has also been honored with the ThisDay Award for Nigeria’s Women of Distinction, and named Young Entrepreneur of the Year at the 2011 Success Digest Entrepreneurial Awards.

Through Makemation and her work at Rise Interactive Studios, Toyosi continues to leverage storytelling, technology, and advocacy to champion a generation of forward-thinking African youth.