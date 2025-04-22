The Lagos State Number Plate Production Authority (LSNPPA) has finalized plans to introduce specially designed number plates to identify and recognize People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in the state.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this at the 2025 Ministerial Press briefing in commemoration of the second year of the second term in office of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday in Lagos.

On the achievement of LSNPPA from May 2024 to March 2025, the commissioner said that it produced 218,400 standard number plates for both private and commercial vehicles.

He also emphasized that the initiative aligns with the THEMES Plus Agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration, particularly its focus on inclusion.

Osiyemi stated that the LSNPPA serves as the manufacturing arm of the state government, responsible for producing vehicle number plates for Lagos State.

“Over the past two decades, the authority has expanded its role to include the production of aluminum-based road furniture, aligning with the state’s infrastructure and aesthetics development goals.”

He also mentioned that the authority produces customized plates, including 716 fancy motor vehicle plates and 347 motorcycle fancy plates, available to vehicle owners upon request.

The commissioner added that LSNPPA produced 224 out-of-series number plates on special requests and unique numbering needs.

Number plate replacements and production

He disclosed that the authority issued 11,152 standard number plate replacements, 212 motorcycle plate replacements, and 63 standard fancy replacements to maintain accurate vehicle identification.

“They also produced 428 official number plates, 1,510 dealer plates, and 4,000 articulated vehicle plates,” Osiyemi said.

Osiyemi explained that the authority, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps, was developing initiatives aimed at producing number plates that would align with the Go Green initiatives.

Addressing the fading of number plates

Regarding the fading of number plates, he assured that the state uses high-quality materials in their production.

However, he noted that fading is often caused by the corrosive nature of the materials used to wash cars.

He further emphasized that, just as humans have a lifespan, so do plate numbers, and they should be replaced when necessary.

What You Should Know

People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) are individuals who experience long-term physical, mental, intellectual, or sensory impairments that, when interacting with various barriers, may hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others.

PLWDs often face stigma and discrimination, which can lead to social exclusion. This exclusion affects their ability to access essential services such as education, employment, and healthcare.

Physical environments, transportation, and digital platforms are frequently not designed to be accessible to PLWDs, limiting their participation in society and restricting their access to critical services.

There are also many misconceptions about PLWDs, including the belief that they are dependent or incapable of leading independent lives. These stereotypes can significantly hinder their opportunities for education, employment, and social integration.