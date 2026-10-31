FRSC launches five-day crackdown on fake, obsolete vehicle number plates 

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced the second phase of its special intervention patrol, code-named Operation Gaduma, with a five-day crackdown on fake, covered, defaced and obsolete vehicle number plates across selected states.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has commenced the second phase of its special intervention patrol, code-named Operation Gaduma, with a five-day crackdown on fake, covered, defaced and obsolete vehicle number plates across selected states.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Osondu Ohaeri, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday, October 31, 2026, in Abuja, stating that the operation would run from Monday, November 2, to Friday, November 6.

The exercise is part of renewed efforts to strengthen road safety enforcement and address security concerns associated with the unlawful use of vehicle registration plates.

FRSC begins five-day number plate crackdown

Ohaeri said the intervention, approved by the Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, would be conducted across selected states, with designated senior officers deployed to coordinate and supervise the exercise.

He explained that the second phase builds on the first operation conducted in May 2026, which recorded 1,691 arrests across 11 states.

According to him, the arrests from the first phase involved several offences, including:

1,003 motorists apprehended for various number plate-related offences.

683 motorists arrested for overloading and mixed-loading.

Five persons arrested for using fake diplomatic number plates.

Ohaeri said the figures demonstrated the scale of the challenge and the need for sustained enforcement against vehicle registration violations.

He added that the renewed intervention followed concerns raised by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) over the increasing use of fake vehicle registration plates, including covered, defaced, obsolete and counterfeit diplomatic plates.

The Corps said the five-day exercise would focus on identifying vehicles operating with fraudulent or unrecognisable registration plates, while strengthening accountability among motorists.

Links fake plates to security risks

Ohaeri said the security implications of the trend were significant, given the importance of road transportation to the movement of people and goods across the country.

He explained that vehicles operating with concealed or fraudulent registration plates could make it difficult for security agencies to identify them, monitor their movements and investigate criminal activities.

The statement quoted him as saying:

“The Corps is concerned that vehicles operating with unidentifiable or fraudulent registration plates create opportunities for criminal elements to evade identification, compromise security surveillance and frustrate investigations.”

“Consequently, Operation Guduma is designed to complement national security efforts by strengthening vehicle identification and ensuring greater accountability among road users.”

Beyond the crackdown on number plate violations, the operation will also prioritise traffic management along designated corridors, emergency rescue interventions and the prompt clearance of road obstructions.

Ohaeri said the Corps Marshal had reaffirmed the FRSC’s commitment to tackling practices that threaten road safety and undermine national security.

He added that the use of fake, concealed, defaced or obsolete vehicle number plates would no longer be treated as a minor traffic infraction because of its wider implications for public safety.

The Corps Marshal also directed personnel to carry out their duties with professionalism, discipline and respect for citizens’ rights, particularly when engaging vehicles displaying diplomatic number plates, which must be handled in line with applicable diplomatic protocols.

What you should know

The latest operation follows earlier FRSC enforcement efforts to address the use of fake and unauthorised vehicle registration plates across Nigeria.

In March 2025, the Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, said the agency had arrested 7,798 individuals across the country in two months over offences involving fake vehicle number plates.

He said the Corps encountered resistance from some vehicle owners using fake registration plates but remained committed to enforcing the relevant regulations.

Mohammed also warned that the growing use of fake or unauthorised number plates had serious security implications because it could hinder the ability of security agencies to identify and track vehicles linked to criminal activities.

He called for stronger support from the National Assembly to improve enforcement and ensure that offenders were prosecuted.

The Corps Marshal also commended lawmakers for their contributions to road safety and security efforts, urging them to work with the FRSC to strengthen existing laws and enforcement measures.

The latest five-day operation is another phase of the Corps’ efforts to address vehicle identification violations and improve compliance with road safety requirements.