The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has arrested 7,798 individuals across Nigeria in two months for offences related to fake vehicle number plates.

The Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, disclosed this on Wednesday during a meeting with the House of Representatives Committee on FRSC in Abuja.

The meeting was convened in response to concerns over the widespread proliferation of fake vehicle number plates, which pose a significant risk to public safety and national security.

He revealed that despite encountering strong resistance from vehicle owners using fake number plates, the Corps remains resolute in its crackdown.

“FRSC’s proactiveness came after recording a staggering 7,798 arrests of number plates related offenses in just two months,” Mohammed stated.

Security implications of fake number plates

Mohammed noted that the growing trend of motorists using fake or unauthorized number plates has severe security implications. He explained that it hampers security agencies’ ability to track and identify vehicles involved in criminal activities.

The Corps Marshal emphasized FRSC’s commitment to tackling this issue and sought the National Assembly’s support in strengthening enforcement measures.

Mohammed commended the National Assembly for its role in road safety and security efforts. He urged lawmakers to collaborate with the FRSC by strengthening existing laws and ensuring that offenders are prosecuted accordingly.

He also called on Nigerians to obtain genuine number plates and report cases of fake number plates to the nearest FRSC Command, stressing that compliance would enhance national security.

The FRSC also reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS) Portal to prevent the use of fake registrations.

What you should know

The Lagos State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Kehinde Hamzat, in February 2025 confirmed that the FRSC has launched a special operation to identify and root out fake number plates nationwide.

According to Hamzat, most fake number plates used for criminal activities bear the tags of respected institutions such as the Presidency, the Nigerian Youth Council (NYC), and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

Hamzat emphasized that the abuse of such number plates has become a security threat, as these plates are often not registered in the Nigerian vehicle registration database.

“If you check these numbers on the database, you’ll discover they are not anywhere. So when they misbehave, you start tracing the vehicle, but you can’t identify it. We are trying to pick as many of them as possible to investigate and prosecute them appropriately,” he said.

The operation is part of the FRSC’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS), ensuring that all registered vehicles can be tracked and identified for security purposes.

Additionally, the Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed, has directed FRSC officers to arrest and impound vehicles associated with NANS structures suspected of using fake number plates