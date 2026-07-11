Army confirms security force casualties during rescue of abducted Oyo pupils, teachers

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that security personnel suffered casualties during the month-long operation that led to the rescue of 44 pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Nigerian Army has disclosed that security personnel suffered casualties during the month-long operation that led to the rescue of 44 pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The disclosure was made in a statement dated July 10, 2026, by the Acting Deputy Director, 2 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma.

The victims, who were kidnapped on May 15, 2026, regained their freedom on July 10 following what the military described as an intelligence-driven and carefully coordinated rescue operation involving multiple security and intelligence agencies.

What they are saying

According to the statement, the operation was coordinated by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Major General C.R. Nnebeife, in collaboration with several security agencies and intelligence services.

Participating agencies included the Office of the National Security Adviser through the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Defence Headquarters, the Special Forces of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy and Nigerian Air Force, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Amotekun Corps, local vigilantes, and hunters.

The military said the operation focused on identifying and dismantling the network responsible for the abduction, including the suspected kingpins, logistics suppliers, informants, and hideouts located within the Old Oyo National Park forest.

“The operations were carefully planned and executed to avoid collateral damage and to equally ensure that the innocent children and teachers were safely rescued. However, there were some casualties on the part of the security forces,” the statement said.

The Army did not disclose the number of personnel killed or injured during the operation.

Get up to speed

The pupils and teachers were abducted on May 15, 2026, when armed men attacked three schools in the Ahoro Esiele/Esiele and Yawota communities of Oriire Local Government Area.

The affected schools included Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School.

Among those abducted was Vice Principal Mrs. Folawe Alamu, who later appeared in videos released by the kidnappers pleading for assistance. One of the teachers, Michael Oyedokun, died while in captivity.

The incident sparked widespread concern and protests across Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos states. The Oyo State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) subsequently directed public school teachers to withdraw their services from June 1 in protest over insecurity.

In response to the attack, President Bola Tinubu approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards and directed security agencies to intensify efforts to secure the victims’ release.

More insights

According to the military, security operatives carried out a series of arrests in Oyo State and other parts of the country as part of the rescue effort.

The Army said the arrests disrupted the kidnappers’ network and placed significant pressure on the group, ultimately leading to the unconditional release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

“These arrests completely disorganized the group, exerted overwhelming pressure on them and ultimately led the terrorist group to unconditionally release the pupils and teachers,” the statement noted.

The military added that follow-up operations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the criminal network.

The rescued victims are currently receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital and will subsequently be handed over to the Oyo State Government for reunification with their families.

What you should know

The Presidency had earlier announced the successful rescue of all the abducted pupils and teachers.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed that eight suspected kidnappers were arrested during the operation and are currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

According to him, several other members of the gang were neutralised during the rescue mission.

The successful operation brings an end to nearly two months of captivity for the victims and marks a major breakthrough in efforts to combat kidnapping and criminal activities in the region.