The leadership of the National Assembly has expressed its commitment to engage President Bola Tinubu on the need for a national population census in 2025, the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) reported on Wednesday.

This marks a significant step towards addressing the long-standing issue of the country’s demographic data, which has not been updated in nearly two decades.

In a recent meeting with the management team of the National Population Commission (NPC) in Abuja, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, emphasized the urgency of conducting a national headcount.

Abbas affirmed that a census is long overdue, noting that the country requires an updated population figure to plan effectively for future development.

He also voiced his support for President Tinubu’s directive for the National Population Commission to conduct a biometric census in 2025.

According to the Speaker, this initiative will help establish the country’s numerical strength, a vital resource for national planning and policy-making.

Challenges and Funding Options for the Census

Despite the call for an immediate headcount, Speaker Abbas acknowledged that the National Population Commission’s current budget is insufficient to cover the full cost of the biometric census.

He indicated that the Federal Government might explore alternative funding avenues, including tapping into the Sovereign Wealth Fund, to ensure the successful execution of the census.

This move could be vital to overcoming the financial constraints that have hindered previous census efforts.

NPC’s Plans for a Biometric Census

Nasir Kwarra, Chairman of the National Population Commission, provided an overview of the plans for the upcoming biometric census. According to Kwarra, the process will involve the acquisition of advanced technology, the recruitment and training of officials, and the establishment of a situation room to monitor and manage the census process in real-time.

Kwarra reiterated the importance of the biometric approach, which will use technology to ensure greater accuracy and transparency in the collection of demographic data.

What you should know

The last population census in Nigeria was conducted in 2006, recording a population of 140 million.

However, nearly two years into his administration, President Tinubu has yet to announce a date for the country’s long-awaited National Population and Housing Census. This delay has raised concerns about its impact on national planning and governance.

The postponement of the census follows an indefinite delay by former President Muhammadu Buhari, who had originally planned the 2023 census but left the decision of setting a new date to his successor.