President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers State following months of escalating political unrest and violence in the oil-rich region.

The announcement was made during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

As part of the emergency measures, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have been suspended for an initial period of six months.

To oversee the state during this period, President Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as the military administrator. The president cited Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, which empowers him to declare a state of emergency in situations of national danger, disaster, or threats to public order and safety.

Background to the Crisis

The political crisis in Rivers State has been brewing for months, stemming from a bitter feud between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his former political ally, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The power struggle between the two leaders has plunged the state into chaos, with reports of pipeline vandalism, threats of mass protests by civil servants, and heightened tensions among political factions.

In recent weeks, the situation worsened as pipelines were reportedly sabotaged, leading to economic losses and environmental damage.

Civil servants aligned with the Martins Amaewhule faction of the House of Assembly, loyal to Wike, threatened to stage mass protests, further destabilizing the state.

In his broadcast, President Tinubu expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Rivers State. He stated, “The latest security reports made available to me show that between yesterday and today, there have been disturbing incidents of pipeline vandalization by some militants, without the governor taking any action to curtail them. I have, of course, given stern orders to the security agencies to ensure the safety of lives of the good people of Rivers State and the oil pipelines.”

The president emphasized that the declaration of a state of emergency was necessary to restore peace, order, and good governance in the state. He added, “With all these and many more, no good and responsible president will stand by and allow the grave situation to continue without taking remedial steps prescribed by the Constitution to address the situation in the state, which no doubt requires extraordinary measures.”

Constitutional Basis for the Declaration

President Tinubu invoked Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, which allows the president to declare a state of emergency in any part of the country facing a threat to public safety and order. The section also mandates the president to inform the National Assembly of such a declaration, which Tinubu confirmed had been done.

The president clarified that the judicial arm of the state would remain unaffected by the declaration, ensuring that the courts continue to function independently. However, the newly appointed administrator, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas, will have the authority to formulate regulations to maintain order, subject to approval by the Federal Executive Council and promulgation by the president.

This is not the first time a Nigerian president has declared a state of emergency to address political or security crises.

On May 14, 2013, former President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states due to insurgency. Similarly, on December 31, 2011, a limited state of emergency was declared in parts of Yobe, Borno, Plateau, and Niger states, including the temporary closure of international borders in those regions.

Reactions and Implications

The declaration has sparked mixed reactions across the country. While some have applauded the president’s decisive action to restore peace in Rivers State, others have raised concerns about the implications for democracy and the rule of law. Critics argue that the suspension of elected officials could set a dangerous precedent for federal interference in state affairs.

Governor Fubara and his allies have yet to issue an official response to the declaration. However, political analysts predict that the move could further deepen the rift between the federal government and the state’s political elite.

Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas is expected to assume office immediately, with a mandate to stabilize the state and address the underlying causes of the crisis. The administrator’s primary focus will be on restoring security, protecting critical infrastructure, and ensuring the smooth functioning of government services.

President Tinubu concluded his address with a call for calm and cooperation, stating, “It is my fervent hope that this inevitable intervention will help to restore peace and order in Rivers State by awakening all the contenders to the constitutional imperatives binding on all political players in Rivers State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.”

As the situation unfolds, all eyes will be on Rivers State to see how the emergency measures impact the political landscape and whether they succeed in bringing an end to the protracted crisis.