On Tuesday, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the state’s legislature for an initial period of six months.

To steer the troubled state through this period, Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd), a former Chief of Naval Staff, as the sole administrator.

The president’s decision was made public in a nationwide address, where he justified the unprecedented intervention as being “in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.”

He emphasized that the state’s judiciary would continue to function, ensuring that legal and constitutional processes remain intact.

The move comes amid a deepening political standoff in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, where factional struggles have gripped the state’s leadership. Tinubu’s announcement underscores the federal government’s willingness to intervene forcefully in regional governance disputes, a rare but not entirely unprecedented step in Nigeria’s democratic history.

Profile of Ibokette Ibas

At 64, Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas brings decades of military and administrative experience to his new role. A native of Cross River State, Ibas was a career naval officer who served as the 22nd Chief of the Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021.

Ibas’s educational foundation was laid at Hope Waddell Training Institute, Calabar, before he proceeded to School of Basic Studies, Ogoja. In 1979, he joined the Nigerian Defence Academy as part of the 26th Regular Course, where he was commissioned as a sub-lieutenant in 1983. Over the years, he amassed world-class military training both within Nigeria and internationally, earning multiple elite military certifications.

Among his notable qualifications are:

Diploma in Amphibious Warfare – United States Marine Corps University, Quantico, Virginia (1993)

Long Course in Underwater Warfare – Nigerian Navy Underwater Warfare School, Lagos (1995)

Senior Staff Course Certificate – Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Nigeria (1997)

National Defence Course Certificate – National Defence College, Islamabad, Pakistan (2006)

Master’s Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies – Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad, Pakistan

His international exposure also includes leadership training at the Harvard Kennedy School, USA, as well as Homeland Security and Operational Units Training in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Career

Vice Admiral Ibas has held key leadership positions across Nigeria’s naval and defense structures. His experience spans combat operations, military logistics, maritime intelligence, and naval warfare strategy.

As a midshipman, he served on vessels such as NNS Obuma and NNS Aradu. Later, he commanded the Underwater Warfare School, the Forward Operating Base in Ibaka, and the Naval Air Base in Ojo, Lagos.

His administrative expertise was honed in senior naval appointments, including:

Navy Secretary – Oversaw personnel management and defense strategy (2012–2013)

Chief of Administration, Naval Headquarters – Managed naval logistics and strategic planning (2011–2012)

Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command – Led naval operations in Nigeria’s western maritime region (2013–2014)

Deputy Commandant, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji – Trained future military leaders (2014)

Chief of Logistics, Naval Headquarters – Managed naval resource allocation and supply chains (2014)

Chief of the Naval Staff – Nigeria’s top naval officer, overseeing fleet expansion, maritime security, and counter-piracy operations (2015–2021)

His commitment to security and defense strategy earned him several national and international awards, including the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR), bestowed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022.