The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has reacted to his suspension from office by President Bola Tinubu, insisting he took steps to foster peace and stability in his state.

Fubara’s statement on Tuesday night follows the declaration of State of Emergency rule in Rivers by the president.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu revealed that his personal efforts to mediate the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State were ignored by the warring factions.

Tinubu declared a State of Emergency in the oil-rich state, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all members of the state house of assembly, including other elected officials.

“I have made personal interventions between the contending parties for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, but my efforts have been largely ignored by the parties to the crisis,” Tinubu stated during the broadcast.

Good Governance in Rivers

Tinubu also berated Fubara for demolishing the Rivers State House of Assembly on December 13, 2023, for “unjustifiable reasons” and for failing to rebuild it till now.

He also faulted the governor for not taking any action to curtail the recent vandalization of oil pipelines in the state by suspected vandals.

He also faulted the warring parties for not complying with the judgement of the Supreme Court which had ordered the representation of the state budget for passage by the Martins Amaewhule-led Assembly.

Tinubu maintained that both the state and legislative arm of Rivers “do not realize that they are in office to work together for the peace and good governance of the state.”

Fubara Reacts

Reacting to the development, Fubara stated that since assuming office as Governor, all his actions and decisions have been allegedly guided by his constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty.

“We prioritized the protection of lives and property and ensured the continuous progress of our dear State.

“Even in the face of the political impasse, we have remained committed to constitutional order and the rule of law, putting the interest of our people above all else,” he stated.

According to him, this was why, immediately after Mr. President’s intervention to broker peace, he did not hesitate to implement the agreed terms in good faith, including welcoming back commissioners who had previously resigned of their own volition.

“Furthermore, we moved swiftly to comply with the Supreme Court’s judgement immediately we received the certified true copy of the judgement to return the state to normalcy.

“These steps were taken not for personal gains but to foster peace, unity and stability in our dear State,” he stated.

He added that unfortunately, at every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly frustrated his efforts, thus making genuine peace and progress difficult.

“Our priorities remained the security of lives and property and advancing the well-being and prosperity of Rivers people.

“Yes, we have political disagreements, but good governance had continued, salaries have been paid, and great projects were being executed to move the State forward. Above all, Rivers State is safe, secure and peaceful under our watch,” he maintained.

He urged all Rivers people to remain peaceful and law-abiding.

He stated his administration will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive.

What you should know

Analysts say that the crisis in Rivers State stems from a power struggle between Governor Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who now serves as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This rift is said to have polarized the Rivers Assembly and escalated tensions with the FCT Minister regularly seen addressing the media on political developments in Rivers State.

On February 28, 2025, the Supreme Court upheld a Federal High Court ruling barring the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant-General of the Federation from releasing Rivers State’s statutory monthly allocations.

The court also nullified the local government elections conducted in the state on October 5, 2024.

In response, Fubara pledged to comply with the court’s ruling and sought to address the political impasse by inviting lawmakers to a meeting.

However, the legislators declined, accusing the governor of bypassing due process.

Days later, Fubara wrote again to the assembly, requesting a new date to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Shortly after, the assembly adjourned plenary indefinitely and later forwarded a “gross misconduct” letter to the governor, paving the way for impeachment moves.

Earlier on Tuesday, an explosion occurred at a section of the Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP) in Bodo community, Gokana Local Government Area. The Rivers State Police Command later confirmed the arrest of two suspects in connection with the incident.