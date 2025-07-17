The Nigerian All-Share Index crossed the 130,000 threshold for the first time on July 17, 2025, rising by 1,316.8 points to close at 130,283.8, boosted by strong gains in cement stocks and FIRSTHOLDCO.

This marks a 1.02% gain from the previous day’s close of 128,967.1, despite a slight decline in trading volume.

Market participation eased somewhat, as daily volume slipped to 1.19 billion shares, down from 1.24 billion shares exchanged in the prior session.

Still, market capitalization climbed confidently to an impressive N82.4 trillion across 37,418 deals, cementing its hold above the N82 trillion threshold.

BUA CEMENT and DANGOTE CEMENT led the gainers’ chart, soaring 10% and 9.99% respectively, with LAFARGE also closing in the green.

On the downside, MAYBAKER, BERGER, HMCALL, JOHNHOLT, and RTBRISCOE all shed 10%, topping the losers’ list.

ACCESSCORP and FIRSTHOLDCO were the most actively traded stocks, dominating the volume chart for the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 130,283.8

Previous ASI: 128,967.1

Day Change: +1.02%

Year-to-Date Performance: +26.58%

Volume Traded: 1.19 billion shares

Market Cap: N82.4 trillion

Top 5 gainers

BUACEMENT: Up 10.00% to N112.20

DANGCEM: Up 9.99% to N473.30

CHAMS: Up 9.96% to N3.09

FIRSTHOLDCO: Up 9.94% to N35.40

ABCTRANS: Up 9.85% to N5.69

Top 5 losers

MAYBAKER: Down 10.00% to N15.30

BERGER: Down 10.00% to N33.75

HMCALL: Down 10.00% to N4.68

RTBRISCOE: Down 10.00% to N3.42

JOHNHOLT: Down 10.00% to N9.00

Trading volume

ACCESSCORP led the volume chart with a robust 168 million shares traded.

FIRSTHOLDCO followed, up 86.4 million shares, reflecting sustained investor interest.

ZENITHBANK came in third with 83.3 million shares, while NB and AIICO rounded out the top five with 68.5 million and 65.2 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

ZENITHBANK topped the value chart with trades worth N6.2 billion.

NB followed with N5 billion, while ACCESSCORP posted N4.6 billion.

FIRSTHOLDCO recorded a solid N3 billion, with UBA trailing at N2.9 billion.

SWOOTs & FUGAZ performance

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira):

BUA CEMENT surged 10%, DANGOTE CEMENT soared 9.99%, and LAFARGE rose 6.54%.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES advanced 1.35%, while INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES edged up by 0.37%.

On the downside, FIDELITY BANK fell 2.09%, and ARADEL declined 0.95%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

FIRSTHOLDCO surged 9.94%, and ACCESSCORP gained 2.43%.

On the losing end, UBA shed 8.91%, GTCO dropped 7.87%, and ZENITHBANK lost 1.32%.

Market outlook

The Nigerian All-Share Index has intensified its bullish momentum, surging past the 130,000 mark on the back of strong gains in heavyweight stocks.

If investors do not interpret the current rally as overbought, and with cement stocks continuing to rise, the index may be on course to challenge the 135,000 level.