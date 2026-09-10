NGX sheds N1.67 trillion as sell-off deepens across sectors

The Nigerian equities market remained under pressure for a second straight session on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) declined 1.05% to close at 242,223.10 points, erasing approximately N1.67 trillion in market capitalisation.

The pullback, triggered by a massive sell-off in heavyweight stocks including BUA Cement, Nestlé, Nigerian Breweries, Transcorp Plc, extends Tuesday’s steep N1.88 trillion loss, taking the ASI down to its lowest level of the week.

The index is now down 5,476.68 points from Monday’s high of 247,699.78 points.

The two-day rout suggests investors continue to sell down, mopping up funds ahead of the Dangote Refinery IPO subscription window, which opens September 14, even as market breadth remained weak, with just 11 stocks advancing against 44 decliners, though an improvement on Tuesday’s 4-to-62 split.

Market summary:

All-Share Index (ASI): 242,223.10 points, down 1.05% from 244,802.11 points.

Market capitalisation: N157.05 trillion, down 1.05% from N158.72 trillion.

Market value lost: Approximately N1.67 trillion.

Year-to-date (YTD) market return: +55.66%, moderated from +57.31% on Tuesday.

Trading volume: 534.45 million shares, down 29.04% from 753.17 million shares.

Market turnover (value traded): N22.28 billion, down 19.94% from N27.82 billion.

Total deals: 46,943, down from 54,051.

Market breadth: 11 stocks gained during the session, while 44 declined.

Top 5 Gainers:

Champion Breweries: up 9.90% to N11.10, from N10.10.

VFD Group: up 9.52% to N11.50, from N10.50.

UPDC: up 5.88% to N3.60, from N3.40.

Ikeja Hotel: up 4.58% to N44.50, from N42.55.

Cutix: up 3.06% to N2.36, from N2.29.

Top 5 Losers:

BUA Cement: down 10.00% to N278.10, from N309.00.

FTN Cocoa: down 10.00% to N7.65, from N8.50.

Japaul Gold: down 10.00% to N2.34, from N2.60.

NSL Technologies: down 10.00% to N0.63, from N0.70.

Omatek Ventures: down 10.00% to N1.35, from N1.50.

Driving the numbers:

BUA Cement was Wednesday’s most significant large-cap decliner, tumbling 10.00% to N278.10 and shedding N30.90 per share in the session.

The weakness spread across consumer goods heavyweights, with Nigerian Breweries easing 9.76% to N74.00.

Nestlé Nigeria fell 6.51% to N2,800.00, and Cadbury Nigeria retreated 9.94% to N58.45.

Together, these names weighed heavily on the Consumer Goods and Industrial indices.

Transcorp Plc declined 5.57% to N33.05, FCMB slipped 4.87% to N10.75, and AccessCorp eased 4.16% to N26.50, extending the pressure seen in banking-adjacent names since Tuesday.

On the gainers chart, Champion Breweries led with a 9.90% advance, while VFD Group, UPDC, Ikeja Hotel and Cutix posted more modest but still notable gains.

Among banking names, Zenith Bank added 1.64% to N124.00, Sterling Financial Holdings gained 2.67% to N7.70, and UBA edged up 0.47% to N42.95 while NGX Group rose 0.83% to N133.00,— a marked improvement from Tuesday, when banking stocks led the rout.

Sector performance:

Sectoral performance was broadly negative on Wednesday, reversing some of the divergence seen a day earlier.

The Industrial Index recorded the steepest decline at 3.10%, falling to 9,999.13 points from 10,318.23 points.

The Insurance Index followed closely with a 3.07% decline to 1,043.11 points, extending Tuesday’s 4.38% drop.

The Consumer Goods Index eased 2.09% to 4,051.24 points, a reversal from its modest 0.49% gain the previous session.

The Banking Index declined a more modest 0.53% to 2,493.73 points, stabilising sharply after Tuesday’s steep 5.29% plunge.

The Oil & Gas Index was the most resilient, slipping just 0.20% to 5,761.75 points after Tuesday’s 5.76% rally while the Commodity Index held unchanged at 1,877.46 points, following Tuesday’s 4.04% gain.

Volume and value contribution:

Unlike Tuesday’s surge in activity, Wednesday’s decline came alongside a sharp pullback in trading volumes, suggesting reduced participation rather than aggressive repositioning.

Volume fell 29.04% to 534.45 million shares traded, while deal count declined to 46,943 transactions from 54,051. Turnover value dropped 19.94% to N22.28 billion.

Sterling Financial Holdings (STERLINGNG) dominated the volume tally with 78.11 million shares traded.

Nestlé Nigeria led by value at N3.20 billion, reflecting continued institutional interest in the consumer goods bellwether despite its price decline.

What you should know:

With two grave consecutive sessions of huge losses, the market has now wiped out a combined N3.55 trillion in market capitalization between Tuesday and Wednesday, with market capitalization declining sharply from Monday’s record N160 trillion milestone.

The notable slowdown in trading volumes — in contrast to Tuesday’s activity surge — may indicate that the most aggressive portfolio repositioning ahead of the Dangote Refinery IPO has already occurred.

Investors now appear more selective as the September 14 subscription window approaches.

Despite the pullback, the ASI remains exceptionally strong at 55.66% year-to-date.

With Nigeria’s reclassification to Frontier Market status by FTSE Russell taking effect from September 21, attention will likely remain split between the refinery listing and index-eligibility flows in the sessions ahead.