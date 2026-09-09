Dangote Refinery valued at N77.7 trillion–N82.6 trillion ahead of IPO

Two Nigerian investment firms, CardinalStone Research and Chapel Hill Denham, have independently valued Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE at between N77.7 trillion and N82.62 trillion, above the N65.22 trillion indicative market capitalisation at which the refinery is expected to list on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Two Nigerian investment firms, CardinalStone Research and Chapel Hill Denham, have independently valued Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE at between N77.7 trillion and N82.62 trillion, above the N65.22 trillion indicative market capitalisation at which the refinery is expected to list on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

The comparison follows the release of Dangote Refinery’s IPO prospectus, which shows that the company will offer 4.1 billion new shares at N525 each, alongside 120.13 billion existing issued shares, giving it an indicative post-offer market capitalisation of N65.22 trillion if the base offer is fully allotted.

CardinalStone placed a 12-month equity valuation of N77.7 trillion, equivalent to about $58.8 billion, on the refinery, while Chapel Hill Denham arrived at a current fair equity value of $62.53 billion, equivalent to N82.62 trillion at an exchange rate of N1,321.22/$.

What the valuation reports and IPO prospectus are saying

Dangote Refinery’s IPO prospectus provides the clearest benchmark against which the CardinalStone and Chapel Hill Denham valuations can be assessed.

The prospectus

According to the prospectus, Dangote Petroleum Refinery currently has 120.13 billion issued and fully paid ordinary shares, with another 4.1 billion new shares being offered to investors at N525 per share.

At the N525 offer price, the prospectus places the refinery’s pre-listing market capitalisation at N63.07 trillion and its indicative market capitalisation at listing at N65.22 trillion, assuming the base offer is fully allotted.

Against that N65.22 trillion indicative listing valuation, the two investment firms believe the refinery could be worth more.

CardinalStone places a 12-month equity valuation of N77.7 trillion on Dangote Refinery, translating to a target price of N688.09 based on the share count available when its valuation was prepared.

Chapel Hill Denham estimates a current fair equity value of $62.53 billion, equivalent to N82.62 trillion, and projects the company’s equity value could rise further as its planned capacity expansion comes on stream.

In other words, while the refinery is expected to enter the market at an indicative valuation of about N65.22 trillion, the two independent research houses place its fair value in a range of N77.7 trillion to N82.62 trillion.

The research houses arrive at those numbers by estimating the profits and cash flows Dangote Refinery could generate over time and then discounting those future earnings back to today’s value.

CardinalStone’s valuation combines a discounted cash flow model with peer-based EV/EBITDA and price-to-earnings valuations, with the DCF accounting for the largest portion of its final estimate.

Chapel Hill uses the same three broad approaches but gives its DCF valuation a 50% weighting and 25% each to its EV/EBITDA and P/E estimates. Its DCF alone values the refinery at $79.15 billion, while the blended approach reduces the fair equity value to $62.53 billion.

Both valuations are supported by expectations of a sharp improvement in the refinery’s earnings as production increases.

CardinalStone expects FY2026 revenue of about $29.6 billion and profit after tax of $3.8 billion, while Chapel Hill forecasts revenue of about $28.2 billion and net earnings of $4.1 billion.

The prospectus provides some evidence for that earnings trajectory. Dangote Refinery reported $13.91 billion in revenue and $1.82 billion in profit after tax in H1 2026, compared with a $475.8 million full-year loss in 2025.

The longer-term valuation case also depends substantially on expansion.

The prospectus says Dangote Refinery intends to add another 700,000 barrels per day to its existing 700,000-bpd capacity, taking total refining capacity to approximately 1.4 million barrels per day.

The entire expansion programme is estimated to cost about $14.27 billion, with the IPO proceeds funding only part of the required investment.

Of the N2.11 trillion net IPO proceeds, approximately N841 billion is earmarked for utilities, offsites and associated infrastructure, N686.5 billion for refinery process units and major equipment, and N583.5 billion for construction, installation and related expansion works.

More insight

For investors, the key point is that the N525 offer price is below the headline valuations from CardinalStone and Chapel Hill Denham, but that does not mean the share price can only go up.

The refinery is expected to be listed at an indicative market value of about N65.22 trillion. CardinalStone values the business at N77.7 trillion, while Chapel Hill Denham puts it at N82.62 trillion. That suggests both firms believe the refinery could be worth more than its IPO valuation.

However, those higher valuations depend on Dangote Refinery continuing to grow earnings, maintain strong refining margins, operate at high capacity, and successfully complete its expansion programme.

If those expectations are met, the market could eventually value the refinery closer to the analysts’ estimates.

If they are not, the share price could fall below N525. This is also supported by the more conservative parts of the research reports.

When the refinery is valued more closely in line with other listed refining companies, the estimated value is lower than the headline figures.

In Chapel Hill Denham’s case, the lower end of that range is about N56.7 trillion, which is below the refinery’s expected N65.22 trillion listing value.

In simple terms, that suggests there could be some downside from the IPO price if the market chooses to value Dangote Refinery more cautiously, although the reports do not provide a definitive post-listing downside price.

The prospectus itself also warns investors that N525 is not a guaranteed floor. Once the shares start trading, the price will be determined by demand and supply, market sentiment and the refinery’s actual performance, and the shares may trade below the offer price.

So, the investment case is not simply that Dangote Refinery looks undervalued at N525. The real question is whether the company can deliver the earnings and expansion needed to justify the higher valuations being placed on it.

That is the balance investors should keep in mind: there is potential upside if execution goes well, but there is also downside risk if performance falls short.

What you should know

Dangote Petroleum Refinery moved a step closer to its NGX listing on Monday, September 7, 2026, when the company and its advisers signed the documents for the proposed Initial Public Offering at a ceremony in Lagos, following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The offer is scheduled to open for subscription on Monday, September 14, and close on October 13, 2026, with trading in the refinery’s shares expected to commence on the NGX in late November.

Under the offer, Dangote Refinery is proposing to sell 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 per share, which could raise approximately N2.15 trillion, or about $1.63 billion, if fully subscribed.

The minimum subscription has been set at 10 shares, meaning retail investors can participate with as little as N5,250.

The IPO is being led by Vetiva Advisory Services, with FirstCap and Stanbic IBTC Capital among the advisers and issuing houses on the transaction

The company is targeting significant retail participation, with Ukandu Ukandu, Managing Director of FirstCap Limited, one of the transaction advisers, saying the offer is targeting about 10 million retail investors.