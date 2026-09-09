Meet the Dangote Petroleum Refinery Board of Directors

As Dangote Petroleum Refinery moves closer to a stock market listing, attention is increasingly shifting from its engineering achievements and production milestones to the governance structure that will oversee one of Africa’s most valuable industrial assets.

As Dangote Petroleum Refinery moves closer to a stock market listing, attention is increasingly shifting from its engineering achievements and production milestones to the governance structure that will oversee one of Africa’s most valuable industrial assets.

The refinery has assembled a board comprising seasoned executives, industry veterans, financiers, legal experts and corporate leaders with decades of experience across energy, finance, manufacturing and governance.

The 10-member board is expected to provide strategic oversight as the refinery enters a new phase focused on public ownership, investor engagement and long-term growth following the signing of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) documents with advisers and other stakeholders,

Here is a closer look at the men and women who will shape the strategic direction of the $20 billion industrial complex.

1. Aliko Dangote — President/ Group Chief Executive

Aliko Dangote remains the driving force behind the refinery and the broader Dangote industrial empire. As president and group chief executive, he has been instrumental in transforming the group from a commodity trading business into one of Africa’s largest manufacturing conglomerates.

Over the years, Dangote has built dominant positions in cement, sugar, salt and fertiliser production, before embarking on the ambitious refinery project designed to transform Africa’s energy landscape. His long-term vision has been central to the development of the refinery.

As the controlling figure behind the business, Dangote is expected to provide strategic leadership as the company transitions toward public ownership and engages a wider pool of investors.

2. David Bird — Managing Director/CEO

David Bird serves as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery. The former Shell executive joined the company last year, bringing extensive international refining and energy-sector experience to the role.

Before joining Dangote Refinery, Bird was CEO of OQ8, a refinery in Oman with a processing capacity of 230,000 barrels per day. He also spent 14 years at Shell, where he held several senior leadership positions, culminating in his role as Vice President of Prelude FLNG.

Bird’s expertise in large-scale energy operations is expected to play a critical role in driving operational efficiency, refining output and the refinery’s long-term expansion plans. He is a graduate of Stanford University.

3. Fatima Aliko Dangote — Non-Executive Director

Fatima Aliko-Dangote serves as a Non-Executive Director and represents an important link between the refinery and the wider Dangote Group’s energy businesses. She is currently Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, at Dangote Industries Limited.

Her responsibilities extend across several strategic business units, including Dangote Refinery & Petrochemicals, Dangote Fertilizer and West Africa Exploration & Production. She also oversees branding, communications, strategic procurement and group administration functions.

A graduate of the University of Surrey, Fatima is expected to contribute commercial expertise and governance oversight as the refinery seeks to strengthen its market position and investor appeal.

4. Olakunle Alake — Non-Executive Director

Olakunle Alake is one of the most experienced executives within the Dangote Group. Currently serving as Group Vice President, he previously held the position of Group Managing Director of Dangote Industries Limited.

His career spans over three decades within the organisation, covering finance, strategy, operations and corporate development. Before joining the Dangote Group, he worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers and later held senior positions within Liberty Merchant Bank and Liberty Merchant Securities.

Alake also serves on the boards of Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar and NASCON Allied Industries. His broad experience in corporate strategy and governance is expected to support the refinery’s transition into a listed company.

5. Devakumar Edwin — Non-Executive Director

Devakumar Edwin, the Group Vice President for Oil, Gas and Fertiliser, has been one of the key architects of the Dangote Group’s industrial expansion over the past three decades.

Having joined the group in 1992, Edwin has overseen numerous large-scale projects across manufacturing, refining and infrastructure. He has served in various executive roles, including Managing Director of Obajana Cement Plc and Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc.

His deep technical and project-management expertise makes him one of the most influential figures within the refinery’s leadership structure. Edwin holds engineering degrees from Madras University and is also a Chartered Engineer.

6. Adedapo Segun — Non-Executive Director

Adedapo Segun brings extensive finance and energy-sector experience to the board. He currently serves as Group Chief Financial Officer of NNPC Limited, a major investor and commercial partner of Dangote Refinery.

Since joining NNPC in 2016, Segun has led several treasury and financing initiatives, including efforts that earned the company’s treasury operations ISO certification. He later became the pioneer Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer following NNPC’s transition into a limited liability company.

His expertise in corporate finance, investor relations and capital raising is expected to strengthen the refinery’s financial governance as it prepares to attract public investors.

7. Aliyu Suleiman — Non-Executive Director

Aliyu Suleiman serves as Group Chief Strategy Officer at Dangote Industries Limited and has been responsible for shaping many of the group’s strategic initiatives since 2017.

His portfolio includes strategy and business development, mergers and acquisitions, business transformation and digital strategy. He also coordinated the commercial startup of the refinery and led the transaction that resulted in NNPC acquiring an equity stake in the project.

Before joining Dangote, Suleiman worked at McKinsey & Company and Shell Nigeria. His combination of consulting, technology and industrial experience positions him as a key contributor to the refinery’s future growth strategy.

8. Viswanathan Shankar — Independent Non-Executive Director

Viswanathan Shankar adds significant international banking and investment expertise to the board. He is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gateway Partners, a private equity firm focused on emerging markets across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

Prior to establishing Gateway Partners, Shankar held senior leadership positions at Standard Chartered Plc and Bank of America. He also served on the boards of several public and private institutions, including Enterprise Singapore and the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore.

His global investment experience is expected to be particularly valuable as Dangote Refinery seeks to attract international investors and broaden its shareholder base through a public listing.

9. Abubakar B. Mahmoud — Independent Executive Director

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Abubakar B. Mahmoud brings more than four decades of legal and corporate governance experience to the refinery’s board.

Mahmoud is Managing Partner of Dikko & Mahmoud and has advised public and private sector clients on complex transactions, commercial disputes and regulatory matters. He has also played important roles in arbitration and policy development, including contributions to Nigeria’s Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023.

Beyond legal practice, he has served on the boards of major institutions such as MTN Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers and Nigerian Exchange Limited. He also served as President of the Nigerian Bar Association from 2016 to 2018.

10. Mutiu Sunmonu — Independent Executive Director

Dr. Mutiu Sunmonu rounds out the board with over 40 years of experience in the global oil and gas industry. Most of his career was spent at Shell Petroleum Development Company, where he rose to become Managing Director and later Country Chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria.

During his tenure at Shell, Sunmonu oversaw multi-billion-dollar operations and managed a workforce of more than 4,000 employees. He was widely regarded as one of the most senior African executives within the global Shell organisation.

Since retiring from Shell in 2015, he has built an extensive portfolio of board appointments and advisory roles across energy, insurance, engineering and education. His experience in governance and corporate leadership is expected to provide valuable oversight as the refinery enters its next phase of growth.

Why the Board Matters

The composition of Dangote Refinery’s board reflects a deliberate effort to combine industrial expertise, financial discipline, legal oversight and global business experience as the company prepares for life as a publicly listed entity.

With members drawn from the energy, banking, investment, legal and manufacturing sectors, the board is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening governance standards, improving transparency and enhancing investor confidence.