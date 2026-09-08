Nigerian equities swing to N1.88 trillion losses ahead of Dangote Refinery IPO

The Nigerian equities market reversed Monday’s bullish momentum in dramatic fashion on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) declined 1.17% to close at 244,802.11 points, erasing approximately N1.88 trillion in market capitalisation in a single session.

The sharp pullback came just one day after the market had reclaimed the historic N160 trillion milestone and underscores intensifying profit-taking pressures ahead of the imminent Dangote Refinery IPO, scheduled to open for subscription on September 14, 2026.

The reversal was particularly pronounced in heavyweight banking stocks and large-cap holding companies, signalling that portfolio managers are preemptively repositioning ahead of what is expected to be Africa’s largest capital raise in years.

Market breadth deteriorated to a ratio of just four gainers against 62 losers—a stark contrast to the broad-based rallies that characterised the market’s recovery through August and early September.

Market summary:

All-Share Index (ASI): 244,802.11 points, down 1.17% from 247,699.78 points.

Market capitalisation: N158.72 trillion, down 1.17% from N160.60 trillion.

Market value lost: Approximately N1.88 trillion.

Year-to-date (YTD) market return: +57.31%, moderated from +59.18% on Monday.

Trading volume: 753.17 million shares, up 84.67% from 407.85 million shares.

Market turnover (value traded): N27.82 billion, up 2.09% from N27.25 billion.

Total deals: 54,051, up 3.30% from 52,322.

Market breadth: 4 stocks gained during the session, while 62 declined.

Only 4 Gainers:

Ellah Lakes: up 7.07% to N9.85, from N9.20.

NGX Group: up 1.38% to N131.90, from N130.10.

Learn Africa: up 1.16% to N8.75, from N8.65.

Wema Bank: up 0.68% to N29.70, from N29.50.

Top 5 Losers:

Avacap: down 10% to N5.40, from N6.00.

FTG Insurance: down 9.89% to N1.64, from N1.82.

Abbey Bank: down 9.74% to N6.95, from N7.70.

CMFC: down 9.66% to N2.15, from N2.38.

First HoldCo: down 9.30% to N136.00, from N149.95.

Driving the numbers:

First HoldCo was Tuesday’s most significant large-cap decliner, tumbling 9.30% to N136.00 from N149.95 in heavy trading activity.

The weakness extended across the broader banking sector, with Access Holdings declining 7.06% to N27.65, UBA easing 5.00% to N42.75, Zenith Bank falling 3.94% to N122.00, and GTCO slipping 1.52% to N129.70. Together, these names contributed disproportionately to the ASI’s decline.

In the Insurance sector, FTG Insurance plunged 9.89% to N1.64, while Veritas Kapital Assurance retreated 6.90% to N1.08, pointing to sector-wide caution.

Blue-chip names including Dangote Sugar (down 2.79% to N103.00), Transcorp (down 5.41% to N35.00), and UACN (down 5.51% to N168.10) also contributed to the selling pressure.

Conversely, Ellah Lakes led the few gainers with a 7.07% surge, while NGX Group, Learn Africa, and Wema Bank posted modest advances.

The limited number of gainers—just four stocks—suggests that Tuesday’s decline was broad-based rather than concentrated in beaten-down segments.

Sector performance:

Sectoral performance revealed the concentrated nature of Tuesday’s weakness and the divergent dynamics at play across Nigeria’s capital markets.

The Banking Index recorded the steepest decline at 5.29%, falling to 2,506.90 points from 2,646.98 points.

This contraction is particularly significant given the banking sector’s outsized weight in the ASI and its historical role as an anchor for IPO demand.

The Insurance Index followed closely with a 4.38% decline to 1,076.16 points, mirroring weakness in the financials complex.

The Industrial Index eased 0.64% to 10,318.23 points, driven in part by Dangote Sugar’s retreat.

However, the Oil & Gas Index bucked the trend, advancing 5.76% to 5,773.07 points, supported by strength in Aradel Holdings carryover from Monday’s session.

The Commodity Index climbed 4.04% to 1,877.46 points, reflecting continued appetite for hard assets.

The Consumer Goods Index posted modest gains of 0.49% to 4,137.72 points, the sole major sector barely holding ground.

Volume and value contribution:

Despite the index’s sharp decline, trading activity strengthened materially, indicating that the selldown was driven by active portfolio repositioning rather than withdrawal from the market.

Volume surged 84.67% to 753.17 million shares traded, while deal count rose 3.30% to 54,051 transactions. Turnover value inched upward 2.09% to N27.82 billion.

NEM dominated the volume tally with 131.73 million shares worth N4.07 billion across 168 deals.

AccessCorp, despite declining in price, attracted substantial institutional interest with 36.91 million shares traded across 2,421 deals worth N1.05 billion.

What you should know:

Tuesday’s sharp reversal, coming just 24 hours after Monday’s record levels, points to intensifying portfolio optimization ahead of the Dangote Refinery IPO subscription window opening September 14.

The timing is no coincidence: fund managers are likely raising liquidity by paring equity holdings, with particular pressure on financially leveraged names like banks and holding companies that may face capital adequacy concerns from major allocations to the refinery’s N2.1 trillion offering.

The Dangote Refinery IPO—offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N520 per share—represents an unprecedented capital raise for Nigeria’s domestic market.

With Nigeria’s formal reclassification to Frontier Market status by FTSE Russell taking effect from market open on September 21, 2026, continued momentum in oil and gas and other index-eligible names could remain a defining theme in the sessions ahead.