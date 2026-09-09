Dangote to retain 84.34% control of Refinery after planned N2.15 trillion IPO, Prospectus shows

Despite N2.15 trillion planned share sale in what is widely considered to be Africa’s biggest share sale, Aliko Dangote's beneficial ownership of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP) will stand at 84.34%, not the 65.8% suggested by his largest single shareholding vehicle.

Despite N2.15 trillion planned share sale in what bids fair to be Africa’s biggest share sale, Aliko Dangote’s beneficial ownership of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE (DPRP) will stand at 84.34%, not the 65.8% suggested by his largest single shareholding vehicle.

Nairametrics analysis of the company’s prospectus for the Initial Public Offering (IPO) dated September 7, 2026, shows that Dangote’s economic control of the company is spread across four separate corporate vehicles rather than concentrated in one.

These include: DORCL, DIL and Greenview, which appear as three separate entities on the share register, but the prospectus indicates that they should be viewed as a single economic interest under Aliko Dangote.

Only 3.30% of the post-Offer company is being offered to the investing public after Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV (Mauritius; formerly named India Infra Buildco) snapped up 1,038,961,038 shares valued US$400 million via a Subscription Commitment Letter dated 28 August 2026.

What the prospectus is saying:

DPRP currently has 120,128,915,901 issued and fully paid ordinary shares, held as follows:

Dangote Oil Refining Company Limited (DORCL) — 79,086,556,154 shares (65.835%)

Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) — 17,903,461,538 shares (14.904%)

Greenview International Corporation — 7,803,769,230 shares (6.496%)

NNPC Limited — 8,186,982,308 shares (6.815%)

Others — 7,148,146,671 shares (5.950%)

The prospectus states that Aliko Dangote is the beneficial owner of the shares held by DORCL, DIL and Greenview, in addition to a 60% beneficial interest in Salamad Ventures Limited. Combined, this puts his total disclosed beneficial interest at 104,834,654,430 shares — 87.2685% of the company.

More insights: What changes after the IPO?

The offer itself is a primary issuance of 4.1 billion new shares at N525 each, meaning existing shareholders are not selling down. It is a capital-raising exercise that introduces a relatively small public float around a company that will remain overwhelmingly Dangote-controlled.

If fully subscribed, total shares outstanding rise to about 124.23 billion, with the new shares representing roughly 3.30% of the enlarged capital.

On that basis, only 3.30% of the post-Offer company is being offered to the investing public.

Dangote’s beneficial stake would dilute only marginally, to about 84.34%, while NNPC’s holding would ease from 6.815% to roughly 6.59%.

Of the 3.30% post-Offer company being offered to the investing public, a Mauritius-incorporated vehicle, Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV, has committed up to $400 million toward the offer via a Subscription Commitment Letter dated 28 August 2026.

This represents about 1.039 billion shares, or 25.34% of the IPO, but amounts to only about 0.84% of the enlarged post-Offer Company, leaving a genuinely open public float of roughly 2.4–2.5% of the enlarged company.

Get up to speed:

Nairametrics has tracked the ownership question around DPRP as the company moved toward a public listing:

What you should know:

NNPC’s current 6.815% stake is a legacy of a scaled-back deal, not its original commitment. The state oil company agreed in 2021 to acquire a 20% stake in the refinery for about $2.76 billion.

However, NNPC only completed payment for roughly 7.25% before the balance fell due in June 2024, with NNPC confirming it had capped its equity participation at the paid-up sum rather than proceed further.

Dangote has since resisted NNPC’s attempt to top up that position.

In 2026, Dangote said the refinery preferred to expand ownership through public markets rather than by increasing NNPC’s equity stake.

The ownership structure suggests the state’s shareholding stays fixed while new capital comes from the IPO.

Even after a fully subscribed offer, Dangote’s beneficial interest would remain above 84%, meaning the IPO — pitched as one of the largest share sales in African history — introduces a new investor base without materially altering control of the refinery.

Combined with Aliko Dangote’s 84–87% beneficial ownership, this is one of the most tightly held large-cap listings NGX has seen, with direct implications for secondary-market liquidity, index weighting, and minority-shareholder influence.