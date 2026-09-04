World’s billionaires see combined wealth rise to $15.1 trillion in 2025 — Report

The combined wealth of the world’s billionaires rose to a record $15.1 trillion in 2025, driven in part by the surge in artificial intelligence (AI)-related investments and technology stocks, according to a new report by wealth intelligence firm Altrata.

The combined wealth of the world’s billionaires rose to a record $15.1 trillion in 2025, driven in part by the surge in artificial intelligence (AI)-related investments and technology stocks, according to a new report by wealth intelligence firm Altrata.

The global billionaire population also reached an all-time high of 3,795 individuals during the year, representing an 8.2% increase from the previous year and the largest annual growth in five years.

According to Altrata’s 2026 Billionaire Census, the collective wealth of billionaires increased by 12.8% during the year, adding to the concentration of wealth among the world’s richest individuals.

What the report is saying

The report attributed part of the increase to the strong performance of companies exposed to the AI boom. Altrata identified 150 publicly listed companies that contributed significantly to billionaire wealth and found that companies that invested at least $30 million in AI over the past five years recorded 23% higher market capitalisation growth between 2024 and 2025 than companies that did not make similar investments.

The rapid appreciation of technology stocks has also increased the concentration of wealth among the world’s richest billionaires.

Altrata identified 29 individuals with fortunes exceeding $50 billion, describing them as “superbillionaires.” Collectively, the group controlled $4.1 trillion in wealth, equivalent to 27% of the total wealth held by billionaires globally.

This represents a significant increase in wealth concentration compared with 2017, when only 10 individuals had fortunes above $50 billion and collectively accounted for 7.2% of global billionaire wealth.

North America leads billionaire growth

North America remained the region with the largest billionaire population in 2025, with 1,337 billionaires, following an 11.6% increase during the year.

Europe ranked second with 1,081 billionaires after its billionaire population increased by 7.9%, while Asia recorded 881 billionaires following a 6.5% rise.

Altrata attributed part of North America’s stronger growth to the United States’ dominance in both private and publicly traded technology markets.

The report also noted that 2025 was broadly favourable for wealth creation, with all major asset classes tracked by Altrata delivering positive returns for the first time since the pandemic, despite economic uncertainty and the impact of US trade policies.

What you should know

In January 2026, Nairametrics reported that the global billionaire population had reached a record 3,000 people in 2025, with their combined wealth exceeding $3.5 trillion.

The report highlighted the rapid growth of billionaire wealth, noting that the number of billionaires had tripled over several decades, while their wealth had expanded at a rate significantly above the global average.

It also reported that Elon Musk became the richest person in history, with his net worth reaching $500 billion at the time. The report further pointed to growing concerns around wealth concentration, inequality and the increasing economic and political influence of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

The latest Altrata data indicates that this expansion continued through 2025, with the global billionaire population rising to 3,795, while their combined wealth climbed to a record $15.1 trillion.