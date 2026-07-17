Dangote Refinery raises $2.5 billion in private placement ahead of planned IPO

Nigeria's Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised $2.5 billion through a private placement as it prepares for a planned initial public offering (IPO) later this year, strengthening its financing position ahead of its next phase of expansion.

Nigeria’s Dangote Petroleum Refinery has raised $2.5 billion through a private placement as it prepares for a planned initial public offering (IPO) later this year, strengthening its financing position ahead of its next phase of expansion.

The fundraising was confirmed on Friday by the refinery’s Group Executive Director, Devakumar Edwin, in comments reported by Reuters.

The fresh capital is expected to support the refinery’s expansion plans as it continues to increase production and deepen its presence in both Nigeria’s domestic fuel market and export destinations.

The development follows an earlier report by Nairametrics in June that valued the Dangote Petroleum Refinery at $39.1 billion as it sought to raise additional capital through a private placement. According to an information memorandum seen by the publication, the company offered 3 billion ordinary shares at $0.35 per share.

What they are saying

Although Reuters did not independently identify the investors that participated in the private placement, the strong demand suggests investors are positioning ahead of the planned IPO of what is regarded as the world’s largest single-train refinery, located on the outskirts of Lagos.

Last month, subscriptions had already exceeded $2 billion during the offer, with investors required to purchase a minimum of one million shares, valued at $350,000, while additional subscriptions were available in blocks of 500,000 shares. The shares are also subject to a 365-day lock-up period, according to people familiar with the transaction.

The latest fundraising also aligns with an earlier Nairametrics report published in April, which said billionaire industrialist Aliko Dangote was considering listing around 10% of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE on multiple African stock exchanges as part of efforts to raise funding for the next phase of expansion across his industrial businesses.

More insights

The proposed IPO has remained one of the most closely watched transactions in Nigeria’s and Africa’s investment landscape after Dangote repeatedly indicated that the refinery was on course for a public listing this year.

However, excitement surrounding the anticipated share sale was tempered in late June when Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) stepped in to halt promotional activities linked to an unauthorised public offering.

The market regulator clarified that Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals had neither filed for nor received regulatory approval to launch an IPO, warning investors against participating in any unofficial fundraising campaigns.

The SEC subsequently directed registered capital market operators, including stockbrokers and digital investment platforms, to immediately stop circulating promotional materials relating to the purported offer and remove such content from their websites, social media pages and messaging platforms.

The regulator also barred operators from accepting subscriptions, deposits or expressions of interest tied to the unapproved offering and instructed firms that had already collected funds from prospective investors to refund affected clients promptly.

What you should know

Ahead of the planned listing, Nigeria’s National Pension Commission (PenCom) granted Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) a special regulatory waiver permitting them to invest pension assets in the anticipated IPO of Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals FZE, signalling regulatory support for institutional participation once the offer receives approval.

Separately, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola disclosed plans to invest $100 million in the refinery’s expected public offering, describing it as a strategic long-term investment in one of Africa’s most significant industrial projects.

Beyond the planned IPO, Dangote has continued to outline ambitious expansion plans for the refinery. The company is working to further increase refining output and expand its petrochemicals operations, while Dangote has also announced plans to replicate the refinery model in Kenya as part of his broader strategy to grow industrial investments across Africa.