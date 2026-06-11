The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has been valued at $39.1 billion as it seeks to raise fresh capital from investors through a private placement.

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has been valued at $39.1 billion as it seeks to raise fresh capital from investors through a private placement.

According to an Information Memorandum seen by Nairametrics, the refinery is offering 3 billion ordinary shares at a placement price of $0.35 per share.

The transaction is expected to raise approximately $1 billion and has already attracted strong investor interest, with indications suggesting that the offer may be oversubscribed following the close of the indication-of-interest period.

Nairametrics understands from multiple sources that demand for the private placement already exceeds $2 billion.

What the data is saying per its info memo

The Information Memorandum shows that the refinery is offering 3 billion ordinary shares at $0.35 per share.

The offer implies a valuation of approximately $39.1 billion for the refinery, making it one of the most valuable privately held industrial assets in Africa.

The refinery currently has a share capital of approximately 111.67 billion ordinary shares.

The private placement is expected to raise about $1 billion in fresh capital.

Applications require a minimum subscription of 1 million shares, equivalent to an investment of $350,000.

Additional subscriptions are accepted in multiples of 500,000 shares, while investors will be subject to a 365-day lock-up period from the date of allotment.

According to the memorandum, the proceeds will be used to support ongoing expansion projects and general corporate purposes, with the fundraising exercise described as a key component of the refinery’s broader funding strategy.

More Insights on the offer

The refinery’s $39.1 billion valuation reflects investor expectations regarding its strategic role in Nigeria’s energy sector and its growing influence across regional petroleum markets.

It also highlights the scale of the facility’s contribution to reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported refined petroleum products.

The refinery has a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day and commenced petroleum product production in 2024.

Operations have expanded across multiple product lines, including diesel, aviation fuel, naphtha, and premium motor spirit (PMS).

Industry analysts note that the facility has significantly altered fuel supply dynamics within Nigeria while creating new export opportunities.

The valuation further highlights investor confidence in the refinery’s ability to generate long-term value through domestic supply and regional exports.

Backstory

The current capital raise forms part of the refinery’s broader expansion programme as it continues to strengthen its position in regional energy markets.

While the memorandum does not provide detailed project breakdowns, it indicates that the new funding will support continued growth initiatives.

Market participants expect further investments in logistics infrastructure.

Additional spending is anticipated for storage facilities.

The company is also expected to deepen its distribution capabilities.

Expansion into ancillary petrochemical operations remains part of broader market expectations.

The fundraising effort comes at a time when global investors are increasingly seeking exposure to large-scale infrastructure and industrial assets capable of generating foreign currency earnings.

What you should know

The private placement is likely to renew speculation about a future public listing of Dangote Refinery.

Market observers view the transaction as a potential step toward broadening the company’s shareholder base ahead of any future listing.

Aliko Dangote has previously indicated plans to eventually list the refinery on the capital market.

No timeline for a public listing is disclosed in the memorandum.

The refinery’s implied valuation exceeds the market capitalisation of nearly all the companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange combined (excluding the SWOOTs).

The offer provides investors with a rare opportunity to gain exposure to a strategic asset at the centre of Nigeria’s transition from a major importer of refined petroleum products to a potential net exporter.

With indications suggesting that demand has already exceeded the targeted raise, the transaction could rank among the most significant private capital raises in Nigeria’s corporate history while serving as a key test of investor appetite for large-scale Nigerian industrial assets.