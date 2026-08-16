NGX postpones new pricing rules, days after confirming Monday take-off

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has postponed the planned rollout of its revised pricing methodology for equities trading, just a day before the new framework was scheduled to take effect on Monday, August 17, 2026.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has postponed the planned rollout of its revised pricing methodology for equities trading, just a day before the new framework was scheduled to take effect on Monday, August 17, 2026.

This is according to the Group Head, Communications and Partnerships at Nigerian Exchange Group, Mr. Clifford Akpolo, who confirmed the development to Nairametrics on Sunday, August 16, 2026.

Nairametrics has been following developments around the unfolding revised pricing methodology aiming to introduce tiered minimum trading volume thresholds across low-, medium-, and premium-priced stocks, with a breaking news report on June 18.

What NGX is saying:

Akporo clarified that the planned launch of the framework has not been cancelled but pushed back to a later, yet-to-be-communicated date.

“We have postponed the planned launch on Monday, August 17. It’s postponed; not shelved. The Exchange will communicate a new date in due course,” Akpolo clarified.

He confirmed the launch and implementation might not still fall within August, saying that the new date lies further ahead.

On the reason for the postponement, Akporo said it was tied to “engagement” rather than any specific cause or clash of schedules, saying he would need to revert with more details.

Akporo also confirmed that Nairametrics’ earlier report on the framework, published Sunday morning of August 16 ahead of the planned Monday take-off, was accurate and reflected the rules as contained in the Revised Pricing Methodology Framework approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and circulated to Trading License Holders.

More insight:

The Exchange has described the change as designed to “strengthen price discovery by ensuring that transactions of material economic value are appropriately reflected in published market prices, while maintaining safeguards against price distortion.”

Under the revised framework, tiered minimum traded quantity thresholds will determine how much volume is required before a stock’s published market price can move, based on the prevailing share price of each security. Under the now-postponed framework:

Group A (N1,000.00 and above): 10,000 units minimum, 10 kobo minimum price movement

Group B (N500.00 – N999.99): 50,000 units minimum, 5 kobo minimum price movement

Group C (Below N500.00): 100,000 units minimum, 1 kobo minimum price movement

The changes were expected to sharply cut the capital required to move prices of premium-priced stocks such as Seplat Energy, Airtel Africa, Dangote Cement, Geregu Power and Nestlé Nigeria, and had drawn broad support from market operators who described the old flat-threshold system as outdated.

What you should know

Nairametrics had reported on August 16 that NGX was set to implement a revised pricing methodology introducing tiered minimum trading volume thresholds, replacing the Exchange’s previous classification bands.

With the postponement, the existing pricing bands — N100 and above, N5.00 to below N100, and below N5.00 — remain in force for now.

Investors positioned around the anticipated volatility in high-priced counters, including those hoping for softer entry points into blue-chip names, will need to wait for NGX’s revised effective date.