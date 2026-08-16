NGX’s new pricing rules start on Monday, could reshape your portfolio

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) is set to implement a revised pricing methodology for equities trading from Monday, August 17, 2026, introducing tiered minimum trading volume thresholds that could significantly alter how the market's most expensive stocks respond to buying and selling pressure.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) is set to implement a revised pricing methodology for equities trading from Monday, August 17, 2026, introducing tiered minimum trading volume thresholds that could significantly alter how the market’s most expensive stocks respond to buying and selling pressure.

On June 18, Nairametrics reported that NGX had concluded plans to introduce new thresholds for share price movement, citing the Revised Pricing Methodology Framework approved by Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and circulated to Trading License Holders.

The Exchange has described the change as designed to “strengthen price discovery by ensuring that transactions of material economic value are appropriately reflected in published market prices, while maintaining safeguards against price distortion.”

What the new rules say:

Under the revised framework, tiered minimum traded quantity thresholds will determine how much volume is required before a stock’s published market price can move, based on the prevailing share price of each security.

Group A (N1,000.00 and above): Requires a minimum of 10,000 units traded to trigger a published price movement, with a minimum price movement of 10 kobo.

Group B (N500.00 – N999.99): Requires a minimum of 50,000 units, with a minimum price movement of 5 kobo.

Group C (Below N500.00): Requires a minimum of 100,000 units, with a minimum price movement of 1 kobo.

This represents a significant departure from the Exchange’s previous classification bands, which had set thresholds at N100 and above, N5.00 to below N100, and below N5.00 respectively, meaning many of Nigeria’s most expensive stocks will now require far less traded volume to move than under the old framework.

How it affects premium-priced stocks

The practical effect of the new framework is a sharp reduction in the amount of money required to move the market price of high-value stocks.

Take, for instance, a stock trading at N2,000 per share: under the old framework, roughly 100,000 shares needed to change hands before the market price could move, representing about N200 million in transactions.

But under the new rule, only 10,000 shares, equivalent to about N20 million, will be required, a 90% reduction in the capital needed to move the quoted market price.

Stocks most likely to feel this impact are those already trading at premium prices, including Seplat Energy, Airtel Africa, Dangote Cement, Geregu Power, and Nestlé Nigeria, among other high-priced counters.

Companies such as BUA Foods, currently trading in the N500–N999.99 band, will also see their threshold reduced, from 100,000 shares to 50,000 shares.

What experts are saying:

Market operators and analysts broadly welcomed the change, describing it as a long-overdue correction to a pricing framework that had applied a uniform volume threshold across stocks of vastly different values.

Charles Fakrogha, Managing Director/CEO of ECL Asset Management Limited, said the old system’s flat threshold had become increasingly unfair as the market matured, particularly for premium names.

“For example, take stocks such as Aradel and Seplat, which trade well above N1,000 and N11,000, compared with low-priced stocks such as TIP and Linkage Assurance. Requiring the same quantity to move the price of both categories does not provide a fair pricing methodology. That is why I consider the new arrangement a welcome development,” Fakrogha said.

“It will go a long way towards reducing the tendency for manipulation, but it does not mean manipulation will be completely eliminated,” he said, adding that “a real market should have consistent volatility — prices should move up and down based on demand and supply. A situation where a stock’s price remains unchanged for a very long time simply because the quantity required to move it is too large does not necessarily reflect genuine market activity.”

Abiodun Ogunniyi, Head of Research at GTI Securities Limited, said the change will address issues around liquidity and price-discovery, pointing to stocks like TotalEnergies as an illustration of how illiquid high-priced names had become under the old rules.

“Under the old system, you needed 100,000 units to move the price of a stock like Seplat Energy trading above N11,000 per share, implying that meant you need more than N1 billion to move the price significantly. But with the new system and the reduction in the minimum quantity required, you are going to see more sensitivity of stock prices to market activity,” Ogunniyi said.

He cautioned, however, that the reform leaves lower-priced stocks largely untouched and vulnerable to the same dynamics that have long enabled manipulation in that segment.

“If a stock is trading at N5 or N10, you would need only about N500,000 or N1 million to acquire 100,000 units. That is not a huge amount of money, and it means the price can still be influenced relatively easily,” he said, adding that “the new rule is not going to totally eliminate market manipulation.”

Both analysts agreed that investor decision-making would remain shaped by fundamentals rather than the new mechanics alone.

Fakrogha noted that “even if it takes only 10,000 units to move the price of a high-priced stock, an institutional investor will not necessarily buy it if it does not meet its investment criteria.”

Ogunniyi argued the bigger structural issue is Nigeria’s shallow market depth: “I think this is just a quick fix to a deeper problem… we need to increase our market depth” to meaningfully address liquidity concerns long-term.

What you should know:

With the rules taking effect Monday, August 17, market participants, particularly those holding concentrated positions in high-priced blue-chip names, are expected to watch closely for early signs of increased price volatility as the market adjusts to the new mechanics.

With significantly less capital now required to move prices, selling pressure could become more visible, as investors sitting on substantial gains may find it easier to lock in profits, and those sell orders could carry a larger price impact than under the previous framework.

Many of the affected stocks have appreciated well over 50%, with some delivering returns exceeding 100% over the past two years, creating a natural incentive for profit-taking once the new rules take effect.

For investors who have been waiting on the sidelines for an entry point into names like Seplat, Airtel Africa or Dangote Cement, the coming weeks could present more attractive valuations if prices soften under the new mechanics.