Best performing Nigerian stocks for the week ended August 14

Nigeria's equities market came off its bloodiest week since the brutal June correction, shedding N3.8 trillion in market value in just four days, wiping out impressive gains recorded on Monday, August 10 when market value touched N160.42 trillion with All Share Index at 248.529.75 points.

Nigeria’s equities market came off its bloodiest week since the brutal June correction, shedding N3.8 trillion in market value in just four days, wiping out impressive gains recorded on Monday, August 10 when market value touched N160.42 trillion with All Share Index at 248.529.75 points.

Consequently, the year-to-date return declined sharply to approximately 55.9%, down from the 59.71% recorded just days earlier at the market’s record peak.

Trans-Nationwide Express emerged as the week’s standout performer, surging 32.09% to close at N2.84 from N2.15.

International Energy Insurance followed closely with a 31.68% gain to N5.32 from N4.04, as investors rotated into select insurance and small-cap names even as the broader market corrected sharply.

By contrast, the negative performance during the week was largely driven by profit-taking in stocks such as in MTNN (-4.73% w/w), BUAFOODS (-10.00% w/w), and ZENITHBANK (-2.70% w/w), which outweighed buying interests in AIRTELAFRI (+8.59% w/w), GTCO (+0.39% w/w), and ACCESSCORP (+0.37% w/w).

What the data is saying:

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) declined 1.20% for the week, falling from 245,573.60 points on August 7 to 242,619.20 points on August 14, following profit-taking after an earlier rally.

The market had surged to remarkable 248,529.75 points on Monday, August 10 before reversing on Friday, with the ASI shedding 5,910.55 points, or 2.38%, from that Monday peak.

Market capitalisation similarly fell from N158.51 trillion on August 7 to N156.62 trillion on August 14, representing a weekly loss of about N1.89 trillion or 1.19%.

From Monday’s N160.42 trillion market value, investors lost approximately N3.80 trillion by Friday. Despite the correction, the broader 2026 bullish trend remained intact, supported by strong year-to-date gains in Oil & Gas and Industrial Goods.

A total turnover of 12.153 billion shares worth N176.058 billion changed hands in 224,146 deals, sharply higher than the 5.359 billion shares worth N139.053 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 261,869 deals, more than doubling in volume.

The Financial Services Industry led activity by volume, with 11.212 billion shares worth N88.991 billion traded in 102,246 deals, contributing 92.25% of total volume and 50.55% of total value.

The ICT Industry followed with 246.127 million shares worth N51.605 billion in 27,169 deals, while the Services Industry ranked third with 198.195 million shares worth N1.995 billion in 13,747 deals.

The top three stocks by volume, Fortis Global Insurance, Cornerstone Insurance, and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings, accounted for 9.488 billion shares worth N36.219 billion in just 1,781 deals, contributing 78.07% of total volume and 20.57% of total value.

Twenty-six equities appreciated in price during the week, the same as the previous week, while fifty-nine equities depreciated, down from sixty-three previously, and sixty-two remained unchanged, up from fifty-eight.

Sectoral performance:

For the first time, all sectoral indices closed broadly negative, with the NGX Consumer Goods Index the worst hit among all tracked indices, tumbling 6.72% week-on-week to 4,037.91 points, reflecting sustained sell pressure on major consumer names.

The NGX Insurance Index declined 2.72% to 1,128.74 points.

The NGX Banking Index fell 1.48% to 2,548.02 points.

The NGX Oil & Gas Index slipped 0.74% to 5,201.81 points.

The NGX Industrial Goods Index fell 1.22% to 10,379.10 points.

Despite the correction, most indices remained strongly positive on a year-to-date basis, led by Oil & Gas, up 94.81%, and Industrial Goods, up 82.84%.

The Consumer Goods Index, by contrast, is now the weakest-performing major sector year-to-date, up just 1.57%.

Top 10 Best-Performing Stocks:

Trans-Nationwide Express — up 32.09% to N2.84

International Energy Insurance — up 31.68% to N5.32

Sovereign Trust Insurance — up 13.77% to N1.90

Chams Holding Company — up 12.25% to N4.58

CWG Plc — up 9.74% to N21.40

Airtel Africa — up 8.59% to N6,300.00

Guinea Insurance — up 8.11% to N0.80

VFD Group — up 7.83% to N12.40

NAHCO — up 7.29% to N150.20

Cadbury Nigeria — up 6.71% to N62.00

Top 10 Worst-Performing Stocks:

AVA Capital — down 34.55% to N7.20

Unilever Nigeria — down 18.94% to N118.30

Zichis Agro Allied Industries — down 15.08% to N18.30

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria — down 14.33% to N2.75

Dangote Sugar Refinery — down 11.58% to N64.55

NPF Microfinance Bank — down 10.99% to N4.05

Austin Laz & Company — down 10.69% to N2.84

Cornerstone Insurance — down 10.62% to N5.05

BUA Foods — down 10.00% to N760.60

John Holt — down 9.90% to N9.10

Corporate actions:

Lasaco Assurance Plc listed an additional 9,236,321,546 ordinary shares on August 12, 2026, raising the company’s total issued shares from 11.08 billion to 20.32 billion.

The additional shares arose from its Rights Issue at N2.00 per share on the basis of five new shares for every six held.

Several stocks traded ex-dividend during the week, prompting price adjustments across their respective counters.

Presco’s shares adjusted from N2,070.00 to N2,055.34 following a N14.66 dividend payout.

Ikeja Hotel eased from N47.00 to N46.97 on a modest N0.03 dividend.

The Initiates dropped from N27.00 to N26.80 after declaring N0.20 per share to shareholders.

HBM Nigeria adjusted sharply from N350.00 to N334.00 on a N16.00 dividend.

Seplat Energy shed value from N11,363.90 to N11,200.63 following its N163.27 payout.

What you should know:

The week’s decline marks the sharpest weekly pullback since June’s brutal correction, with the market shedding N3.8 trillion in value between Monday’s upsurge and Friday’s close.

Unilever Nigeria’s steep 18.94% weekly decline stands out given the company’s otherwise strong H1 2026 performance, suggesting the pullback may reflect broader profit-taking.

AVA Capital’s 34.55% collapse extends a volatile stretch for the recently listed stock, which had earlier been among the market standout gainers before reversing sharply.

The consumer goods sector’s outsized 6.72% weekly decline, driven partly by Dangote Sugar and Unilever, has erased much of the sector’s earlier 2026 gains, leaving it as the weakest-performing major index for the year.