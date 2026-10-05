NGX slips 0.06% as Nestlé, insurers drag market lower

The Nigerian Exchange equity market closed on a slightly negative note on Monday, October 5, 2026, as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) slipped...

The Nigerian Exchange equity market closed on a slightly negative note on Monday, October 5, 2026, as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) slipped by 140.41 points to close at 250,667.86 points, compared to 250,808.27 points recorded at the close of Friday’s session.

Consequently, equity market capitalization shrank by N91.16 billion, a 0.06% drop, to close at N162.75 trillion, down from N162.84 trillion.

Despite the decline, heavy trading turnover dominated activity on Monday, with market participants trading a total of 875,262,157 shares valued across 53,797 deals.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 250,667.86 points, down 0.06% from 250,808.27 points

Market capitalisation: N162.75 trillion, down 0.06% from N162.84 trillion

Market value lost: N91.16 billion

Trading volume: 875.26 million shares, up 57.09% from 557.16 million shares

Total deals: 53,797 deals, up 0.80% from 53,370 deals

Top 5 gainers

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (SOVRENINS): Up 10.00% to N2.31 from N2.10

FTN Cocoa Processors Plc (FTNCOCOA): Up 9.97% to N8.38 from N7.62

Tripple Gee & Company Plc (TRIPPLEG): Up 9.87% to N2.56 from N2.33

Learn Africa Plc (LEARNAFRCA): Up 9.80% to N8.40 from N7.65

Livestock Feeds Plc (LIVESTOCK): Up 9.55% to N9.75 from N8.90

Top 5 losers

Critical Minerals Financing Corp Plc (CMFC): Down 9.80% to N4.05 from N4.49

ABC Transport Plc (ABCTRANS): Down 9.46% to N6.70 from N7.40

Africa Prudential Plc (AFRIPRUD): Down 7.31% to N10.15 from N10.95

Japaul Gold & Ventures Plc (JAPAULGOLD): Down 6.94% to N2.68 from N2.88

Coronation Insurance Plc (WAPIC): Down 6.36% to N2.21 from N2.36

Driving the numbers

The Premium Board accounted for 522,951,777 shares of the total 875,262,157 shares traded across the exchange.

Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) dominated market volume with 440,652,920 shares traded in 2,704 deals.

Other key volume drivers contributing to the day’s high turnover included Critical Minerals Financing Corp Plc (CMFC) with 57,778,510 shares, United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) with 45,440,890 shares, Fidelity Bank Plc with 34,252,376 shares, Chams Holding Company Plc with 25,797,196 shares, and Zenith Bank Plc with 25,444,704 shares.

Conversely, the benchmark NGX All-Share Index slipped from 250,808.27 points to 250,667.86 points, largely dragged by the Consumer Goods Index dropping from 4,057.09 to 4,028.35 points following a 5.17% drop in Nestle Nigeria Plc (-N150.00 to N2,750.00), alongside price declines in Cadbury Nigeria Plc (-2.52%) and Nigerian Breweries Plc (-1.20%).

Further pressure came from the Insurance Index, falling from 1,100.30 to 1,087.67 points, due to pullbacks in Coronation Insurance Plc (-6.36%) and Consolidated Hallmark Holdings Plc (-5.91%).

Sectoral performance

Performance across sector indices was split, with banking and heavy-cap growth stocks mitigating wider market declines.

The NGX Banking Index rose slightly from 2,685.71 to 2,687.54 points, lifted by moderate gains in Zenith Bank (+0.67% to N135.40), Stanbic IBTC Holdings (+0.61% to N164.00), Wema Bank (+0.48% to N31.50), and First HoldCo (+0.07% to N150.15).

The NGX Premium Index advanced from 31,599.04 to 31,630.90 points, supported by banking blue-chips and MTN Nigeria (+0.24% to N842.00).

Industrial Goods Index closed virtually flat with a positive bias at 10,440.31 points (from 10,440.24 points), aided by Cutix Plc (+0.44% to N2.29) while Dangote Cement (N1,066.70) and BUA Cement (N297.00) held steady.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index dropped from 4,057.09 to 4,028.35 points, dragged by selling pressure on Nestle Nigeria (-5.17%), Cadbury Nigeria (-2.52%), International Breweries (-1.50%), and Nigerian Breweries (-1.20%), despite a bounce in Dangote Sugar (+2.94% to N70.00).

The NGX Insurance Index dropped from 1,100.30 to 1,087.67 points, pulled down by pullbacks in Coronation Insurance (-6.36%), Consolidated Hallmark (-5.91%), Guinea Insurance (-5.56%), Cornerstone Insurance (-3.81%), and AIICO Insurance (-3.11%).

The NGX Oil/Gas Index dipped slightly from 6,246.75 to 6,243.45 points, as Oando Plc lost 1.43% to close at N34.50.

Investor sentiment ended on a cautious note, reflected in a negative market breadth as 29 equities posted price declines against 24 advancers.