Equities trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed in negative territory on Thursday, November 19, 2026, with market capitalisation contracting by N27.98 billion, moving down from Wednesday’s close of N161.24 trillion to settle at N161.21 trillion.

Equities trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed in negative territory on Thursday, November 19, 2026, with market capitalisation contracting by N27.98 billion, moving down from Wednesday’s close of N161.24 trillion to settle at N161.21 trillion.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) mirrored this contraction, falling by 43.09 points (or 0.02 percent) from 248,329.65 points recorded at the previous day’s close to finish Thursday at 248,286.56 points.

Total equities turnover stood at 372,014,398 shares traded across 28,429 deals.

Thursday’s downturn extends a three-session cumulative erosion of N2.93 trillion in investor wealth since Monday’s peak of N164.15 trillion.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 248,286.56 points, down 0.02% from 248,329.65 points

Market cap: N161.21 trillion, down 0.02% from N161.24 trillion

Market value lost: N27.98 billion

Trading volume: 372.02 million shares, down 17.53% from 451.10 million shares

Total deals: 28,429 deals , down 12.50% from 32,491 deals

Top 5 gainers

Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc: Up 9.96% to N2.76 from N2.51

Critical Minerals Financing Corp Plc: Up 9.94% to N3.87 from N3.52

Chellarams Plc: Up 9.86% to N11.70 from N10.65

Cornerstone Insurance Plc: Up 9.64% to N4.55 from N4.15

Regency Alliance Insurance Plc: Up 8.45% to N0.77 from N0.71

Top 5 losers

Royal Exchange Plc: Down 6.00% to N0.94 from N1.00

McNichols Consolidated Plc: Down 5.05% to N4.70 from N4.95

International Breweries Plc: Down 4.50% to N9.55 from N10.00

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc: Down 4.42% to N1.08 from N1.13

Oando Plc: Down 4.17% to N34.50 from N36.00

Driving the numbers

Significant selling pressure came from the NGX Oil/Gas Index, which retreated from 5,928.77 points to 5,713.28 points, alongside a pull-back in the NGX Consumer Goods Index to 4,012.07 points.

Key corporate decliners exacerbating this market slump included Oando Plc (-4.17%), International Breweries Plc (-4.50%), and United Bank for Africa Plc (-3.37%).

On the other hand, targeted buying momentum in select sub-sectors helped cushion the overall decline.

The NGX Insurance Index surged from 1,070.05 points to 1,087.76 points, bolstered by top-performing gainers such as Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc (+9.96%) and Cornerstone Insurance Plc (+9.64%).

Market turnover remained active, underpinned by liquidity in high-cap financial institutions like Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, and Access Holdings Plc. Overall equities volume reached 372.01 million shares across 28,429 trades, with execution heavily concentrated on the Main Board (319.75 million shares) and the Premium Board (43.83 million shares).

Sectoral performance

Sectoral performance reflected a split market environment, with contraction across heavy-weight industrial and commodity segments dragging down broader market indicators.

The NGX Oil/Gas Index receded to 5,713.28 points from Wednesday’s closing level of 5,720.07 points, continuing its retrenchment from a week-high peak of 5,928.77 points recorded on Monday.

Similarly, the NGX Consumer Goods Index dropped from 4,024.03 points to 4,012.07 points.

This downward pressure extended to key benchmark indices; the flagship NGX 30 Index, which tracks the exchange’s most capitalized equities, slipped to 9,138.75 points from 9,140.44 points, while the NGX Main-Board Index contracted from 10,579.46 points to 10,576.10 points.

Style indices also posted mild declines, as the NGX MERI Growth Index eased to 15,895.01 points and the NGX MERI Value Index fell from 23,278.16 points to 23,146.91 points.

Conversely, selective buying interest provided support across financial sub-sectors and growth-oriented equities.

The NGX Insurance Index staged the strongest sectoral rally of the session, climbing from 1,070.05 points on Wednesday to 1,087.76 points. Growth equities also expanded, with the NGX Growth Index advancing to 26,766.13 points from 26,697.67 points.

Moderate gains were recorded in the NGX Industrial Index, which rose to 11,727.12 points from 11,713.46 points, and the NGX Banking Index, which edged up slightly to 2,345.06 points from 2,344.82 points.

Additionally, the NGX CG (Corporate Governance) Index gained ground to close at 6,902.25 points, while the NGX Premium Index logged a fractional uptick to finish at 32,217.33 points.