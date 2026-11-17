Airtel Africa Plc has repurchased 2.6 million of its ordinary shares in a single week as part of its ongoing fresh share buyback programme, bringing the total shares acquired since the programme began to 3.4 million.

Airtel Africa Plc has repurchased 2.6 million of its ordinary shares in a single week as part of its ongoing fresh share buyback programme, bringing the total shares acquired since the programme began to 3.4 million.

The telecommunications company disclosed this in a notification of transactions in its own shares dated November 17, 2026, stating that the purchases were made between November 9 and November 13 through Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Citi).

The latest purchases form part of a new buyback tranche announced on November 5, 2026, which Nairametrics had earlier reported. Under the programme, Airtel Africa engaged Citi to execute the share repurchases, with all purchased ordinary shares scheduled for cancellation.

Breakdown of shares purchased

The company acquired 275,000 shares on November 9, followed by 185,050 shares on November 10 and 150,000 shares on November 11.

Purchases increased significantly on November 12, when Airtel Africa bought 1.09 million shares, its largest daily acquisition during the period. It subsequently purchased another 897,359 shares on November 13.

Daily volume-weighted average prices ranged from 282.54 pence to 289.21 pence, with the highest average recorded on November 10 and the lowest on November 9.

The November 12 transaction accounted for the largest share of the week’s purchases, representing approximately 42% of the total shares acquired during the period.

Buyback programme reaches 3.4 million shares

The latest purchases bring Airtel Africa’s cumulative share repurchases to 3,396,690 ordinary shares since the commencement of the buyback programme with Citi, announced on November 5, 2026.

The company disclosed that the cumulative purchases were executed at a volume-weighted average price of 284.68 pence per ordinary share.

The transactions were conducted through the London Stock Exchange and BATS Europe, with the London Stock Exchange accounting for purchases on all five trading days and BATS Europe recording transactions on November 12 and 13.

Airtel Africa said all the purchased ordinary shares would be cancelled.

Airtel Africa’s share buyback programme so far

Airtel Africa’s latest share purchases are part of a broader buyback programme launched in May 2026, under which the company plans to repurchase up to 1% of its issued share capital and cancel the acquired shares.

In May 2026, Nairametrics reported that Airtel Africa had launched a $110 million share buyback programme, with Barclays Capital Securities Limited engaged to execute the initial tranche.

The initial tranche gathered pace over the following months. By June 30, 2026, Airtel Africa had repurchased approximately 10.2 million shares for $46.6 million, according to its first-quarter results reported by Nairametrics in July.

By September 23, the number of shares repurchased had risen to 19.91 million after the company bought another 798,919 shares at a volume-weighted average price of 322.59 pence per share. The cumulative volume-weighted average price at the time stood at 336.05 pence.

Airtel Africa subsequently completed the initial tranche on September 28, 2026. In its October results, the company disclosed that it had returned $108.7 million to shareholders through the repurchase of 24.5 million shares, using 0.67% of the 1% share repurchase authority approved by the Board.

With the initial tranche completed, Airtel Africa moved to a new phase of the programme in November, engaging Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Citi) to execute further purchases.