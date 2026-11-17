The NGX-ASI appears to be entering a healthy consolidation phase after retesting its early-November all-time high of about 255.2K points.

The NGX-ASI appears to be entering a healthy consolidation phase after retesting its early-November all-time high of about 255.2K points.

Nigeria’s equities market closed higher on Monday, reversing Friday’s marginal loss, as the NGX All-Share Index appreciated by 0.21% to close at 252,809.78 points.

The market’s capitalisation increased by approximately N351 billion to settle at N164.13 trillion, bringing the year-to-date return to 62.5%.

Healthy consolidation phase: The index’s range-bound to slightly downward movement following its early-November highs suggests a “pause that refreshes.” Profit-taking has prompted selective demand for Tier-1 banking, industrial goods and consumer stocks rather than indicating a substantial flight of capital.

Immediate resistance: The 255,000-point level represents a psychological and technical breakpoint. A decisive weekly close above this level could establish a path towards longer-term upward continuation.

Important support zone: The 244,950–248,000-point range may provide an anchor during short-term pullbacks and has previously served as a turning point for short-term reversals.

The broader trend remains structurally bullish, with prices well above the relevant moving averages and the underlying Elliott Wave count tracking within an overarching upward impulse (Wave III). Prices remain well above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating that the major macro uptrend remains healthy despite modest corrections and sector rotation.

RSI readings for major large-cap stocks remain comfortably within the 45–60 range following short-term retreats from overbought levels, leaving room for further upward momentum.

Volume dynamics: Sustained institutional turnover during advancing sessions suggests that accumulation remains underway. Volume contraction during mild corrections may provide a reliable entry signal on the NGX. Market breadth has recently narrowed to an even split between advancing and declining stocks, with, for example, 16 gainers and 16 losers. This is interpreted as a pause in market momentum. Volume declined during sideways sessions, suggesting limited selling pressure and continued interest in buying dips.

Bullish scenario: A break above the 255,229-point resistance zone would indicate a resumption of the broader macro uptrend. If immediate support near 251,800 points fails to hold, a broader pullback towards moving-average support may occur as investors seeking bargains reallocate capital.

Tier-1 Nigerian banks, particularly the FUGAZ group comprising First Bank, UBA, GTCO, Access Bank and Zenith Bank, experienced pockets of profit-taking amid renewed attention to underlying fundamentals. This reflects healthy consolidation within the broader NGX-ASI consolidation phase.

The All-Share Index (NGX All-Share) remains within a narrow range near its early-November level of 252,809 points. By contrast, the banking index (NGXBNK) has experienced choppy daily movements, with gains repeatedly undermined by profit-taking. This has counterbalanced recent rallies in industrial and consumer goods stocks.

Periodic declines in FUGAZ stocks, such as daily sector retreats of 0.25%–0.60% over the past few days, could constrain the broader index from breaking decisively above the approximately 255,000-point resistance level, given the banking sector’s significant share of market capitalisation and liquidity on the NGX.

Overall, Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicators suggest a moderation from the multi-month highs recorded earlier this year. MACD signals across banking stocks point to mild bearish or sideways momentum, consistent with a correction that is absorbing the substantial gains recorded so far this year.

The surge in institutional trading volume during significant corrections suggests that dips in Tier-1 bank stocks may represent value-buying opportunities for “smart money.” These stocks are also supported by projected dividend yields averaging more than 10%, with high-single-digit yields for names such as GTCO and Zenith Bank.