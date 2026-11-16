Honeywell Flour Mills is still a Buy in 2026

On August 22, 2026, we recommended Honeywell Flour Mills at N17.20, with a target of N30.78, implying 79% upside. At the time, the stock was down 21.5% for the year after gaining 89.8% in 2024 and 247.6% in 2025. We saw room for recovery because earnings were already improving. Unlock the rest of this article […]

On August 22, 2026, we recommended Honeywell Flour Mills at N17.20, with a target of N30.78, implying 79% upside. At the time, the stock was down 21.5% for the year after gaining 89.8% in 2024 and 247.6% in 2025. We saw room for recovery because earnings were already improving.

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