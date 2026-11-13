SEPLAT ENERGY: Buy, Sell or Hold?

Nigeria has never seen a share price like this. Seplat Energy closed at N16,000.10 on Wednesday, up about 175% this year. No other NGX stock is priced above N10,000. Behind the rally is a strong company. But the price now depends more on who is buying than on what the company earns. Unlock the rest […]

Nigeria has never seen a share price like this. Seplat Energy closed at N16,000.10 on Wednesday, up about 175% this year. No other NGX stock is priced above N10,000. Behind the rally is a strong company. But the price now depends more on who is buying than on what the company earns.

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