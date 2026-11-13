CWG: Buy, Sell or Hold?

CWG is one of Nigeria’s biggest listed technology companies. It sells and installs computer equipment and software for banks, telecoms firms, and government. Its latest results show a simple problem: it is selling a lot more, but it is not making much more money from those sales. Unlock the rest of this article with FTM. […]

CWG is one of Nigeria’s biggest listed technology companies. It sells and installs computer equipment and software for banks, telecoms firms, and government. Its latest results show a simple problem: it is selling a lot more, but it is not making much more money from those sales.

Unlock the rest of this article with FTM.

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