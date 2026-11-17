Heirs Energies, the energy investment company of Tony Elumelu, has acquired an additional 5,888,341 shares in Seplat Energy Plc at a cost of approximately N98 billion. The acquisition represents a further 1% stake in the company, bringing the total shareholding of the Heirs Holdings Group in Seplat to 22.05%. The Group’s total holding in Seplat […]

Heirs Energies, the energy investment company of Tony Elumelu, has acquired an additional 5,888,341 shares in Seplat Energy Plc at a cost of approximately N98 billion.

The acquisition represents a further 1% stake in the company, bringing the total shareholding of the Heirs Holdings Group in Seplat to 22.05%.

The Group’s total holding in Seplat is now valued at approximately US$1.6 billion.

Second major share acquisition in two months

The latest transaction follows a similar acquisition on September 30, 2026, when Heirs Energies purchased six million additional Seplat shares, representing approximately 1% of the company’s issued share capital.

Nairametrics reported at the time that the transaction increased the combined shareholding of Heirs Energies and Heirs Holdings from 120.4 million to 126.4 million shares, equivalent to 21.07% of Seplat.

The September acquisition cost approximately $70 million, or N94 billion, according to Nairametrics’ estimates at the time.

The latest purchase of 5.89 million shares further increases the group’s ownership to 22.05%, underscoring Elumelu’s continued commitment to expanding his position in one of Nigeria’s largest indigenous oil and gas producers.

The successive purchases also come amid a strong rally in Seplat’s share price, which has significantly increased the market value of the billionaire’s investment.

Elumelu’s Seplat acquisition journey

Elumelu’s major investment in Seplat dates back to December 31, 2025, when Heirs Energies agreed to acquire the entire 20.07% stake held by French oil and gas company Maurel & Prom for approximately $500 million.

The transaction involved the acquisition of 120.4 million ordinary shares at 305 pence per share, making Heirs Energies Seplat’s largest single shareholder.

The transaction was supported by two major African financial institutions, the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).

The acquisition represented a major expansion of Elumelu’s interests in Nigeria’s energy industry, giving his investment group a substantial position in a company with significant oil and gas production assets.

By August 2026, the value of the original $500 million investment had crossed the $1 billion mark, following a significant appreciation in Seplat’s share price.

In a report published on August 20, 2026, Nairametrics estimated that the 120.4 million shares acquired from Maurel & Prom had risen in value to more than $1 billion, effectively doubling the original investment in less than eight months.

The appreciation continued into September, when the combined stake was valued at approximately $1.5 billion following the company’s share price rally and the additional share acquisition.

As of Monday, November 16th 2026, checks by Nairametrics show that Seplat’s shares closed at N16,241.90 on the NGX compared with N5,809 at the end of 2025.

Elumelu set to become Seplat chairman

Beyond his growing ownership interest, Elumelu is also expected to assume a more prominent leadership role at Seplat.

He joined the company’s board as a Non-Executive Director in January 2026, following his emergence as its largest shareholder.

In June 2026, Seplat announced that Elumelu would become Chairman of the company effective January 1, 2027, succeeding Senator Udoma Udo Udoma.

The company also announced the appointment of Effiong Okon as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The planned leadership transition will see Elumelu take on a more direct role in the company’s strategic direction, following his group’s increasing financial commitment to the business.