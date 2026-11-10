BREAKING: NERC approves N30 billion to provide free meters to Band A, Band B customers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved N30 billion for the third tranche of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) to provide free electricity meters to unmetered Band A customers and accelerate metering for Band B customers.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has approved N30 billion for the third tranche of the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) to provide free electricity meters to unmetered Band A customers and accelerate metering for Band B customers.

The approval is contained in Order No. NERC/2026/121 on the Operationalisation of Tranche C of the MAF, which takes effect from November 2, 2026. The initiative is part of the Presidential Metering Initiative, aimed at reducing Nigeria’s metering gap and improving electricity service delivery.

The funding will be distributed among the 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) according to their respective contributions to the Fund, with installations spread equitably across states within their franchise areas.

NERC directs DisCos to conduct transparent process for free meters

Under the Order, NERC directed DisCos to conduct transparent procurement processes involving eligible Local Meter Manufacturers and Assemblers (LMMAs) and Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) with verified meter stock.

The Commission has also set maximum procurement prices based on the median national MAP online bid prices recorded during the September 2026 bid cycle.

Selected meter providers will receive 70% of their payment after verified delivery of meter stock.

The remaining 30% will be paid after the Commission confirms that installation has been completed.

All meters supplied and installed under the programme must be provided free of charge to electricity customers.

Each meter must display the name of the relevant DisCo, the applicable MAF tranche and the inscription “NOT FOR SALE”.

The Order further states that where a DisCo initiates the relocation of an existing customer’s connection point for revenue protection purposes, the distribution company must bear the cost.

DisCos face installation and reporting requirements

NERC has introduced monitoring and accountability measures to ensure that the funds are properly utilised and meters are delivered to customers.

The Fund Manager, DisCos and participating meter providers are required to comply with reporting, monitoring and evaluation requirements. All supply and installation contracts must also be filed with the Commission.

The Order provides for sanctions where a DisCo’s default prevents or delays meter installation.

All installations under Tranche C must be completed on or before May 31, 2027. NERC urged stakeholders to comply with the requirements, saying the initiative would support efforts to close the national metering gap, improve revenue assurance, enhance service delivery and protect electricity consumers.

NERC intensifies metering interventions

The latest approval builds on earlier interventions to improve electricity metering and address concerns over customer-funded meters.

In March 2026, NERC directed all electricity distribution companies to reimburse N20.33 billion to customers for meters procured under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework.

Earlier, in October 2025, the Federal Government approved the disbursement of N28 billion to DisCos under the MAF Tranche B scheme for the procurement and installation of prepaid meters.