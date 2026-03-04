The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has directed all electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to reimburse N20.33 billion to customers for meters procured under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework.

The directive was issued in a document dated March 1, 2026, titled “Amended Order on the Reimbursement of Meter Costs”.

The order requires that the total outstanding amount be fully recovered and disbursed to affected customers within 12 months, starting from March 1, 2026.

What the NERC is saying

NERC said the MAP scheme mandates DisCos to reimburse customers who purchase meters through the framework via equal instalments credited as energy bills.

“The review highlighted that DisCos have an outstanding amount of NGN20.33billion to reimburse customers, for meters procured under the MAP framework as at 31 December 2025,” the commission said.

“The result of the analysis is further corroborated by the volume of complaints concerning delays and deficiencies in the implementation of the reimbursement of the meter cost to customers that have been received by the Commission.”

To recover the sum of N20.33 billion that was not reimbursed to customers as at December 31, 2025, the commission said the “DisCos shall accelerate the rate of recovery for the affected customers over a 12 (twelve) month period commencing from 1st March, 2026”.

The regulator emphasized that the directive is intended to streamline the reimbursement process, improve customer notifications, and boost confidence in the sector.

More insights

Under the MAP programme, customers who purchase prepaid meters are entitled to reimbursement through energy credit applied to their monthly bills.

However, NERC noted that delays in repayment have led to widespread complaints and under-recovery of meter costs across the distribution network.

According to NERC, the order aims to streamline the reimbursement process and improve customer notifications, helping to prevent repeated delays while boosting the sector’s credibility and customer confidence.

To ensure compliance and transparency, NERC has mandated that:

DisCos automate the reimbursement process on customer accounts.

Monthly reporting on total reimbursements be submitted using the Commission’s approved template.

A dedicated complaints channel be established to address customer issues related to meter reimbursements.

Under-reimbursement be amortized in 12 equal instalments, deducted from customers’ monthly bills.

The regulator said these measures are expected to prevent repeated delays, improve customer satisfaction, and reinforce credibility in Nigeria’s power sector.

What you should know

Last week, Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, directed the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to expedite the rollout of 59,000 free prepaid meters allocated to customers within its franchise area.

In October 2025, the Federal Government approved the disbursement of N28 billion to electricity distribution companies under the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) Tranche B scheme for the procurement and installation of prepaid meters.