The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has directed the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) to expedite the rollout of 59,000 free prepaid meters allocated to customers within its franchise area.

Adelabu issued the directive during a working visit to the company’s headquarters in Ibadan on Saturday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the engagement reflects the Federal Government’s commitment to maintaining close, solution-driven collaboration with operators in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) to improve service delivery and sector sustainability.

What the Minister is saying

The minister said the visit was aimed at understanding IBEDC’s operational challenges and identifying areas where government intervention can strengthen performance. He noted that the move aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s broader plan to reform the power sector and ensure reliable electricity supply nationwide.

“Our objective is to hear directly from IBEDC, understand their operational realities, identify their pain points, and explore how government can better support their ambition as a utility responsible for powering homes, businesses, and industries,” Adelabu said.

“These meters were not procured by the Federal Government to remain idle in warehouses. They were provided to help utilities strengthen their financial viability, improve transparency in billing, and ensure that customers pay accurately for electricity consumed.”

“Government remains committed to creating a supportive policy and regulatory environment for viable electricity distribution businesses. Our collective goal is to ensure that DisCos, such as IBEDC, are not only financially sustainable, but also capable of delivering reliable, affordable, and improved electricity services to all Nigerians,” he added.

He urged IBEDC to prioritise the early deployment of the meters to restore customer confidence, reduce losses, and improve revenue collection.

More insights

Adelabu expressed concern over the slow pace of deployment under the Federal Government’s Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) Metering Initiative. According to the project implementation unit, only about 16,300 meters have been installed out of the approximately 59,000 units supplied to IBEDC.

About 59,000 meters were allocated to IBEDC under DISREP.

Only around 16,300 have been installed so far.

Nigeria’s metering gap remains above seven million customers.

The gap has contributed to energy theft, billing disputes, and liquidity challenges across the value chain.

He also encouraged IBEDC to explore embedded generation opportunities, referencing the concession of the Ikere Gorge Dam to Quaint Energy, which could integrate up to 10 megawatts of additional capacity into its network. The minister further advised the company to consider franchising arrangements and interconnected mini-grid partnerships to enhance supply reliability.

What you should know

In October 2025, the Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), approved the disbursement of N28 billion to electricity distribution companies under the Meter Acquisition Fund (MAF) Tranche B scheme for the procurement and installation of prepaid meters.

The Meter Acquisition Fund aims to accelerate meter deployment nationwide.

The Meter Asset Provider (MAP) programme was introduced in 2018 under former President Muhammadu Buhari to address metering shortages.

Nigeria’s metering deficit remains one of the largest in Africa.

The deficit has weakened revenue collection and deepened sector debt.