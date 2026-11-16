Nigeria’s headline inflation slows to 14.06% in October from 14.63%

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 14.06% in October 2026, down from 14.63% recorded in September, according to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 14.06% in October 2026, down from 14.63% recorded in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The latest figure represents a decline of 4.91 percentage points from the 18.97% recorded in October 2025. However, month-on-month headline inflation accelerated to 0.43% in October from 0.06% in September, indicating a faster increase in average prices during the month.

The NBS report showed mixed movements across urban and rural inflation, while food inflation remained negative on a month-on-month basis. Core inflation also recorded a monthly contraction.

Urban and rural inflation

Urban inflation stood at 14.84% year-on-year in October 2026, while the corresponding twelve-month average was 15.59%. The annual rate was 12.15 percentage points lower than the 26.99% recorded in October 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, urban inflation moderated to 0.43% in October from 0.53% in September, indicating a slower increase in prices in urban areas.

Rural inflation, meanwhile, stood at 12.17% year-on-year, with its twelve-month average at 14.79%. The annual rate was 12.41 percentage points below the 24.58% recorded in October 2025.

Month-on-month rural inflation rose to 0.18% in October from -0.89% in September, indicating a return to positive price growth in rural areas.

Food inflation remains negative, core inflation contracts

Food inflation stood at 19.13% year-on-year in October 2026, compared with 16.30% in October 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, food inflation stood at -0.75%, compared with -1.55% in September, indicating that food prices continued to decline, but at a slower pace.

The NBS attributed the movement to changes in the average prices of several food items, including vegetable oil, Titus sardines, green peas, frozen mackerel, croaker, locally produced rice, fresh catfish, beef tripe, palm oil and millet flour.

The average annual food inflation rate for the twelve months ending October 2026 stood at 15.98%, down 10.49 percentage points from 26.47% recorded in October 2025.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile agricultural produce and energy prices, stood at 10.78% year-on-year in October, down from 21.25% in the corresponding period of 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, core inflation contracted by 0.53%, compared with an increase of 1.11% in September.

The twelve-month average core inflation rate was 15.67%, compared with 25.07% recorded in October 2025.

Households continue to feel inflation pressure

Despite the moderation in official inflation figures, household experiences suggest that high prices remain a major concern for Nigerians.

A Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) survey showed that the proportion of Nigerian households perceiving inflation as high increased to 77.2% in September 2026 from 67.2% in August.

The apex bank, however, said businesses and households expected inflation-related expenditure pressures to moderate over the following six months, with stronger expectations among businesses supporting the broader outlook for easing inflationary pressures.

In another survey finding, 68.4% of Nigerians earning below N70,000 perceived inflation as high in August 2026, the highest proportion across the income categories surveyed by the CBN.

The findings highlight the gap between the moderation in annual inflation and the continued cost-of-living pressures experienced by households, particularly lower-income earners.