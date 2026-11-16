NGX market cap gains N351 billion as brewery stocks lead Monday’s rally

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened the new trading week on a strong bullish footing, as renewed buying interest pushed total equity market capitalization up by N351.06 billion on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened the new trading week on a strong bullish footing, as renewed buying interest pushed total equity market capitalization up by N351.06 billion on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 540.64 points (+0.21%) to close at 252,809.78 points, matching its peak performance for the multi-session tracking period.

Correspondingly, total equity market capitalization expanded from N163.80 trillion on Friday, November 13, to N164.15 trillion on Monday, November 16.

Overall market activity across all equity boards recorded 38,218 total deals, encompassing 673,590,153 shares.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 252,809.78 points, up 0.21% from 252,269.14 points

Market cap: N164.15 trillion, up 0.21% from N163.80 trillion

Market value gained: N351.06 billion

Trading volume: 673.6 million shares, down 81.79% from 3.70 billion shares

Total deals: 38,218, up 40.48% from 27,205

Top 5 gainers

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc: Up 10.00% to N182.60 from N166.00

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc: Up 9.87% to N2.56 from N2.33

Champion Breweries Plc: Up 9.82% to N12.30 from N11.20

Fortis Global Insurance Plc: Up 9.64% to N1.82 from N1.66

International Breweries Plc: Up 9.52% to N9.20 from N8.40

Top 5 Losers

R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc: Down 9.84% to N8.25 from N9.15

Livestock Feeds Plc: Down 9.69% to N11.65 from N12.90

Etranzact: Down 5.88% to N16.00 from N17.00

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc: Down 5.80% to N6.50 from N6.90

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc: Down 4.59% to N1.04 from N1.09

Driving the numbers

The Consumer Goods Index advanced +0.80% to 3,967.22 points, fueled by substantial price appreciation in brewery stocks such as Champion Breweries (+9.82%) and International Breweries (+9.52%).

Concurrently, the Industrial Goods Index expanded +0.60% to 12,454.93 points on gains from HBM Nigeria (+4.62%) and Cutix (+5.00%), while the Premium Board Index (+0.38% to 33,407.59 points) and Insurance Index (+0.25% to 1,074.98 points) further anchored the upward trajectory.

At the stock level, market performance was boosted by maximum permissible gains in Nigerian Exchange Group (+10.00% to N182.60) alongside sharp rallies in LivingTrust Mortgage Bank (+9.87%), Fortis Global Insurance (+9.64%), and Caverton Offshore Support Group (+9.09%).

Strong trading liquidity provided solid support for these valuations, with the Main Board absorbing 24,706 trades and 404.87 million shares out of the total 38,218 trades and 673.59 million equity shares traded overall.

These gains effectively countered selective profit-taking in the Banking sector (-0.25%), notably drops in United Bank for Africa (-3.81%) and Fidelity Bank (-4.17%), as well as minor pullbacks in the Oil/Gas Index (-0.10%).

Sectoral performance

Sectoral performance across the Nigerian Exchange on Monday, November 16, 2026, was dominated by broad-based gains in key benchmark sub-indices, led by the Consumer Goods and Industrial sectors.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index surged by +0.80% to close at 3,967.22 points (up from 3,935.59 points on Friday), driven by strong buying interest in brewery stocks such as Champion Breweries (+9.82% to N12.30) and International Breweries (+9.52% to N9.20).

Simultaneously, the NGX Industrial Index expanded by +0.60% to 12,454.93 points, supported by price appreciation in HBM Nigeria (+4.62% to N340.00) and Cutix (+5.00% to N2.52).

Broad bullish sentiment was further reinforced by steady gains in the NGX Premium Index, which advanced +0.38% to 33,407.59 points, alongside positive closes in the NGX Insurance Index (+0.25% to 1,074.98 points), the NGX Growth Index (26,605.34 points), and the NGX Lotus Islamic Index (23,465.50 points).

In contrast, selective profit-taking created mild downward pressure across a subset of sectors, primarily within financial services and energy.

The NGX Banking Index contracted by -0.25% to close at 2,358.83 points (down from Friday’s 2,364.86 points), weighed down by sell-offs in tier-1 and tier-2 lenders including United Bank for Africa (-3.81% to N40.40) and Fidelity Bank (-4.17% to N23.00).

The NGX Oil/Gas Index also experienced a slight retreat of -0.10%, easing from 5,934.60 points to 5,928.77 points, while the NGX Pension Index edged down from 12,558.27 points to 12,550.93 points.

Despite these localized retrenchments, the strong outperformance of industrial, consumer, and premium equities ensured that overall market momentum remained decisively positive to start the trading week.