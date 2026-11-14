Best performing Nigerian stocks for the week ended November 13, 2026

The Nigerian equities market rebounded from the previous week's weakness, gaining about N2.20 trillion in market capitalisation as the...

The Nigerian equities market rebounded from the previous week’s weakness, gaining about N2.20 trillion in market capitalisation as the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose 1.36%, or 3,391.94 points, to close at 252,269.16 points on Friday, November 13, up from 248,877.22 points the previous week.

Market capitalisation closed at N163.796 trillion, up from N161.593 trillion, lifting the market’s year-to-date (YtD) return to +62.11% from below 60% at the November 6 close.

The rally was driven by gains in Dangote Cement (+9.61%), Seplat Energy (+1.51%), Oando (+14.80%), Transcorp Power (+5.65%), Honeywell Flour (+13.73%) and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (+6.93%).

Investors took advantage of low entry prices in the Insurance, Oil & Gas, Industrial Goods and Commodity sectors after a sharp pullback on Thursday, November 5, when the market lost about N3.28 trillion.

The market opened the week with a strong gain on Monday, moderated on Tuesday and Wednesday, and rebounded on Thursday. It could not sustain the gain on Friday.

Highlight of sectoral performance:

The NGX Industrial Goods Index was the strongest-performing major sector index of the week

It rose 6.11% to 12,380.99 points from 11,668.33 points and is up 118.11% YtD.

The NGX Insurance Index gained 4.44% to 1,072.30 points from 1,026.74 points.

The NGX Commodity Index advanced 1.22% to 1,874.02 points from 1,851.36 points.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index fell 0.55% to 3,935.59 points from 3,957.25 points and is down 1.00% YtD.

The NGX Banking Index declined 0.21% to 2,364.86 points from 2,369.84 points.

Despite its 4.44% weekly rebound, the Insurance Index remained down 9.84% year-to-date, while Consumer Goods was down 1.00%.

Top 10 Best-Performing Stocks:

Champion Breweries: up 27.27% to N11.20 from N8.80

Caverton Offshore Support: up 20.55% to N4.40 from N3.65

AXA Mansard Insurance: up 16.10% to N13.70 from N11.80

Oando: up 14.80% to N38.00 from N33.10

Veritas Kapital Assurance: up 14.74% to N1.09 from N0.95

Honeywell Flour Mills: up 13.73% to N33.55 from N29.50

Lasaco Assurance: up 12.43% to N1.90 from N1.69

Sovereign Trust Insurance: up 12.31% to N2.19 from N1.95

Guinea Insurance: up 11.69% to N0.86 from N0.77

Fortis Global Insurance: up 11.41% to N1.66 from N1.49

Top 10 Worst-Performing Stocks:

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank: down 18.53% to N2.33 from N2.86

Thomas Wyatt Nigeria: down 12.31% to N2.28 from N2.60

Okomu Oil: down 10.90% to N1,137.10 from N1,276.20

NAHCO: down 9.99% to N136.10 from N151.20

Nigerian Enamelware: down 9.96% to N33.00 from N36.65

Multiverse Mining & Exploration: down 9.90% to N17.30 from N19.20

Nascon Allied Industries: down 8.99% to N167.00 from N183.50

E-Tranzact International: down 8.85% to N17.00 from N18.65

Red Star Express: down 8.76% to N12.50 from N13.70

Zichis Agro Allied Industries: down 7.35% to N15.75 from N17.00

Large cap stocks that drove weekly gains:

A couple of large cap stocks majorly drove the gains recorded in the week in addition to the top 10 best-performing stocks.

Dangote Cement: up 9.61% to N1,469.90 from N1,341.00, gaining N128.90

Seplat Energy: up 1.51% to N16,241.90 from N16,000.10, gaining N241.80

Transcorp Power: up 5.65% to N232.00 from N219.60, gaining N12.40

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated: up 6.93% to N74.85 from N70.00, gaining N4.85

Stanbic IBTC: up 1.54% to N165.00 from N162.50, gaining N2.50

UACN: up 1.74% to N175.00 from N172.00, gaining N3.00

Summary of weekly trading activities:

Trading activity showed a sharp rise in volume but a drop in value. Total turnover reached 8.029 billion shares worth N185.358 billion in 160,836 deals, compared with 2.829 billion shares valued at N208.407 billion in 192,158 deals the previous week.

The Financial Services Industry led activity by volume with 4.854 billion shares valued at N95.790 billion in 72,047 deals, contributing 60.45% of total volume and 51.68% of total value.

The Agriculture Industry followed with 2.243 billion shares worth N22.777 billion in 5,884 deals, while the Consumer Goods Industry ranked third with 260.996 million shares worth N11.887 billion in 20,779 deals.

The top three equities by volume, Linkage Assurance, Livestock Feeds and First HoldCo, accounted for 5.831 billion shares worth N76.060 billion in 9,544 deals, representing 72.63% of total volume and 41.03% of total value.

A total of 43 equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than the 29 recorded the previous week while 39 equities depreciated, lower than 57 the week before, and 64 remained unchanged, up from 60.

Corporate actions:

Price adjustments were made for five securities on Friday, November 13, after dividend payments:

Seplat Energy: dividend of N258.09; ex-dividend price of N16,241.91 from N16,500.00

Airtel Africa: dividend of N41.77; ex-dividend price of N6,258.23 from N6,300.00

Okomu Oil: dividend of N11.50; ex-dividend price of N1,137.10 from N1,148.60

Berger Paints: dividend of N0.50; ex-dividend price of N147.10 from N147.60

Ikeja Hotel: dividend of N0.03; ex-dividend price of N43.47 from N43.50

What you should know:

Dangote Cement was the strongest major-capitalisation stock by percentage gain, while Seplat Energy recorded the largest absolute gain at N241.80 per share.

The week’s gain effectively returns the market to where it stood in late September.

In the week ended September 25, 2026, Nairametrics had reported that the ASI closed at 252,113.41 points and market capitalisation at N163.655 trillion, for a YtD return of +62.01%.

That week’s rally was followed the Central Bank of Nigeria’s 350-basis-point cut in the monetary policy rate.

Against that mark, this week’s close is higher by only about 156 points, or N141 billion in market value, and a remarkable recovery from previous week when the market lost N3.52 trillion in equities valuation during the week ended November 6, 2026.