NGX gains N2.20 trillion in one week of rollercoaster trades

Nigeria’s equities market reversed the previous week's losses, gaining N2.20 trillion in market capitalization to N163.795 trillion at the close trading on Friday, November 13, 2026, up from N161.593 trillion on November 6, representing a 1.36% gain.

Nigeria’s equities market reversed the previous week’s losses, gaining N2.20 trillion in market capitalization to N163.795 trillion at the close trading on Friday, November 13, 2026, up from N161.593 trillion on November 6, representing a 1.36% gain.

Similarly, the benchmark All Share Index (ASI) rose by a similar margin (1.36% week on week) to close at 252,755.29 points, up from 248,877.22 points on November 6. The market recorded impressive gains on Monday and Thursday sessions but moderated on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Investors took advantage of relatively attractive low prices across the Insurance, Oil & Gas, Industrial Goods and Commodity sectors after a sharp pullback on Tuesday when the market lost about N3.7 trillion, creating low entry prices in selected stocks.

Consequently, the market’s year-to-date (YtD) return settled at 62.11%, up from below 60% on November 6 close. Market breadth also improved with 43 gainers against 39 decliners for the week.

Friday’s 0.04% decline followed price moderate losses in blue chip stocks of GTCO (-0.25%), Zenith Bank (-0.09%), FCMB (-0.91%), and UCAP (-0.30%) which dragged daily performance despite 22 gainers against 21 losers.

The Index fell from 252,366.80 points on Thursday, November 12, 2026, to 252,269.16 points on Friday, with market capitalisation shedding N63.41 billion to settle at N163.80 trillion.

Highlight of market performance on Friday:

ASI: 252,269.16 points; down 0.04% from 252,366.80 points.

ASI YTD gain: 62.11%.

Market Capitalisation: N163.80 trillion; down 0.04% from N163.86 trillion.

Market Capitalisation YTD Gain: 64.82%.

Deals: 27,205 transactions; down 3.93% from 28,318 transactions.

Volume Traded: 3.70 billion shares; up 26.86% from 2.91 billion shares.

Value Traded: N23.11 billion; down 70.62% from N78.66 billion.

Market Breadth: 22 gainers against 21 losers.

Sector performance:

NGX Insurance: 1,072.30 points; up 1.39%.

NGX Industrial: 12,380.99 points; up 0.36%.

NGX Banking: 2,364.86 points; up 0.34%.

NGX Consumer Goods: 3,935.59 points; up 0.10%.

NGX Oil/Gas: 5,934.60 points; down 0.94%.

NGX Commodity: 1,874.02 points; down 0.004%.

Top Five Gainers

Caverton Offshore Support: up +10.00%, from N4.00 to N4.40.

FTG Insurance: up +9.93%, from N1.51 to N1.66.

Austin Laz: up +9.91%, from N2.22 to N2.44.

Lasaco Assurance: up +9.20%, from N1.74 to N1.90.

Veritas Kapital Assurance: up +9.00%, from N1.00 to N1.09.

Top Five Losers

Multiverse Mining & Exploration: down -9.90%, from N19.20 to N17.30.

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank: down -9.69%, from N2.58 to N2.33.

eTranzact International: down -8.11%, from N18.50 to N17.00.

HMCALL: down -4.58%, from N3.49 to N3.33.

Sovereign Trust Insurance: down -3.52%, from N2.27 to N2.19.

Market takeaway:

Among the major blue-chip stocks that drove market performance on Friday, First HoldCo and UBA provided positive support, while GTCO and Zenith Bank recorded marginal declines.

The strongest gains in the broader market came from smaller-cap names, led by Caverton’s 10.00% rise.

These were the notable larger-cap financial stocks among the decliners:

GTCO: down -0.25%, from N119.50 to N119.20.

Zenith Bank: down -0.09%, from N116.00 to N115.90.

FCMB: down -0.91%, from N11.00 to N10.90.

UCAP: down -0.30%, from N16.60 to N16.55.

By contrast, First HoldCo (+1.76%) and UBA (+1.20%) gained and provided some positive support.

Week-on-Week Performance:

On week-on-week (WoW) basis, the NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization appreciated 1.36% to close the week at 252,269.16 and N163.796 trillion respectively.

The Industrial Goods Index led sectoral performance, rising 6.11% to 12,380.99 points and recording an 118.11% YTD gain.

The Insurance Index advanced 4.44%, while the Commodity Index added 1.22%.

However, Consumer Goods fell 0.55%, and Banking shed 0.21%.

Despite its 4.44% weekly rebound, the Insurance Index remained down 9.84% year-to-date, while Consumer Goods was down 1.00%.

Heavyweight stocks that drove weekly gains:

Dangote Cement was the strongest major-capitalisation stock by percentage gain, rising 9.61% and adding N128.90 to its share price.

Seplat Energy recorded the largest absolute price gain, adding N241.80 per share, although its percentage gain was a more modest 1.51%. Oando (+14.80%) and AXA Mansard (+16.10%) also recorded strong weekly gains.

Dangote Cement: up 9.61%, from N1,341.00 to N1,469.90, gaining N128.90.

Seplat Energy: up 1.51%, from N16,000.10 to N16,241.90, gaining N241.80.

Oando: up 14.80%, from N33.10 to N38.00, gaining N4.90.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI): up 6.93%, from N70.00 to N74.85, gaining N4.85.

Stanbic IBTC: up 1.54%, from N162.50 to N165.00, gaining N2.50.

Access Holdings: up 0.37%, from N26.90 to N27.00, gaining N0.10.

Overall, the market’s weekly advance was largely supported by 43 equities led by strong gains in industrial stocks which appreciated in price during the week, higher than twenty-nine 29 equities in the previous week.

Conversely, 39 equities depreciated in price, lower than 57 equities in the previous week, while 64 equities remained unchanged, higher than 60 recorded in the previous week. On the downside, First HoldCo (-2.73%) and Zenith Bank (-1.28%) were major banking stocks that declined.