Best-performing Nigerian stocks for the week ended November 6

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) lost N3.52 trillion in equity market capitalisation in the week ended November 6, 2026, as the All-Share Index fell 2.13% to 248,877.22 points, with Honeywell Flour Mills and Transcorp Power leading a thin group of gainers.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) closed the week at 248,877.22 points from 254,299.49 points, a loss of 5,422.27 points.

Market capitalisation fell by the same margin to N161.59 trillion from N165.11 trillion at the start of the week.

The market’s year-to-date (YTD) return moderated to 59.93%.

The decline followed renewed sell-offs across global equity markets, which weighed on domestic sentiment and triggered broad-based losses. It also reflects profit-taking and portfolio rebalancing as investors position ahead of the year-end trading period.

Market breadth stayed negative: 29 equities gained, lower than 33 in the previous week, while 57 declined, higher than 48. Sixty equities closed unchanged, compared with 65 a week earlier.

Honeywell Flour Mills, Transcorp Power lead the week’s gainers:

Honeywell Flour Mills was the best performer, gaining 30.82% to N29.50 from N22.55. The rally extends its October run, when it rose 25.28% to N22.55.

Since the end of September, when it traded at N18.00, Honeywell has gained about 63.89%.

Transcorp Power followed with a 23.37% rise to N219.60 from N178.00.

E-Tranzact International also extended its rally, gaining 14.42% to N18.65, up about 52.87% from N12.20 at the end of September.

Top 10 best performers by percentage gain (October 30 vs. November 6):

Honeywell Flour Mills: +30.82%, from N22.55 to N29.50

Transcorp Power: +23.37%, from N178.00 to N219.60

E-Tranzact International: +14.42%, from N16.30 to N18.65

Axamansard Insurance: +9.77%, from N10.75 to N11.80

The Initiates: +9.57%, from N24.55 to N26.90

University Press: +9.52%, from N4.20 to N4.60

UPDC: +7.46%, from N3.35 to N3.60

Haldane McCall: +7.36%, from N3.26 to N3.50

AIICO Insurance: +7.04%, from N3.55 to N3.80

Omatek Ventures: +6.06%, from N1.32 to N1.40

Vitafoam, Sovereign Trust Insurance top the losers:

Vitafoam Nigeria recorded the steepest decline, falling 18.96% to N141.50 from N174.60.

Sovereign Trust Insurance lost 17.02% to N1.95, while Eterna dropped 15.79% to N36.00.

Large-priced counters also came under pressure. Presco lost N184.00 per share, Aradel Holdings lost N143.90 and HBM Nigeria lost N35.00.

Top 10 worst performers by percentage loss:

Vitafoam Nigeria: -18.96%, from N174.60 to N141.50

Sovereign Trust Insurance: -17.02%, from N2.35 to N1.95

Eterna: -15.79%, from N42.75 to N36.00

ABC Transport: -13.64%, from N6.60 to N5.70

International Energy Insurance: -12.82%, from N1.95 to N1.70

Mcnichols Consolidated: -10.28%, from N5.35 to N4.80

HBM Nigeria: -10.00%, from N350.00 to N315.00

Sunu Assurances: -10.00%, from N3.00 to N2.70

Presco: -10.00%, from N1,840.80 to N1,656.80

Aradel Holdings: -9.99%, from N1,439.90 to N1,296.00

Blue chips give back October gains:

Dangote Cement, October’s top large-cap performer, lost 5.56% (N79.00) to close at N1,341.00 from N1,420.00, having rallied 33.12% last month.

First HoldCo fell 7.68% to N110.00, extending its 25.48% October decline. Its cumulative loss since the end of September is about 31.21%.

Other large-cap movements:

Access Holdings: -5.94%, from N28.60 to N26.90

Nestlé Nigeria: -3.64%, from N2,750.00 to N2,650.00

MTN Nigeria: -1.53%, from N850.00 to N837.00

Zenith Bank: -1.34%, from N119.00 to N117.40

Guinness Nigeria’s 1.65% decline to N416.00 reflects an ex-dividend adjustment for its N7.00 dividend, effective November 2, 2026. Unilever Nigeria also traded ex-dividend, with its price adjusted by N2.00 to N107.00 from N109.00.

Sectoral performance:

Industrial and Oil & Gas sectors were the major drags during the review week.

NGX Industrial Goods Index: -4.35% to 11,668.33 points

NGX Oil/Gas Index: -3.72% to 5,859.28 points

NGX Banking Index: -2.45% to 2,369.84 points

NGX Consumer Goods Index: -1.41% to 3,957.25 points

NGX Insurance Index: -0.03% to 1,026.74 points, the most resilient sector

Despite the pullback, several indices retain strong YTD gains: Oil/Gas (+119.43%), Industrial Goods (+105.56%). The Insurance Index remains down -13.67% YTD, while Consumer Goods is down 0.46%.

Turnover drops sharply:

Investors traded 2.829 billion shares worth N208.407 billion in 192,158 deals this week, compared with 7.619 billion shares valued at N637.826 billion in 192,138 deals last week.

Volume fell about 62.87% and value about 67.33%, while the number of deals was flat.

The Financial Services Industry led activity by volume with 1.983 billion shares worth N126.627 billion in 84,899 deals, contributing 70.11% and 60.76% of total turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 245.568 million shares worth N15.852 billion in 21,445 deals, while the Agriculture Industry was third with 160.610 million shares worth N3.283 billion in 5,511 deals.

First HoldCo, Access Holdings and Honeywell Flour Mill were the most traded stocks by volume, accounting for 992.859 million shares worth N71.044 billion in 20,512 deals. That represents 35.10% and 34.09% of total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The week’s trade data points to a sharp but broad pullback, with few gains confined to a handful of mid- and small-cap names. Investors will be watching whether buying interest returns to the large caps as the year-end trading period approaches.