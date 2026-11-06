Nigerian stocks can’t hold 250K level without Dangote refinery

The NGX All-Share Index recently breached the 250,000-mark, triggering a profit-taking trend in large blue-chip counters. The NGX All-Share Index shed 1.98% to close at 249,710.59 points (a decline of 5,052.22 points) on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The NGX All-Share Index recently breached the 250,000-mark, triggering a profit-taking trend in large blue-chip counters. The NGX All-Share Index shed 1.98% to close at 249,710.59 points (a decline of 5,052.22 points) on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Nigerian stock market valuation declined by N3.3 trillion to settle at N162.12 trillion, and year-to-date return momentarily softened to 60.47%, while market breadth turned negative with 20 gainers to 36 decliners.

The market saw the biggest loss by Dangote Cement, down 10%, which dragged the NGX Industrial Index down 7.14%; UACN-7.85% (-7.85%) dragged the Consumer Goods Index down 1.12%; FIRSTHOLDCO-2.40% (-2.40%) and STANBIC-0.85% (-0.85%) pulled the

Banking Index down by 0.66%; the Insurance Index went down 2.51%, marking the heaviest selling session in the sector.

Although the market declined, turnover remained high at 29.55 billion, trading across 33,199 deals, driven by substantial liquidity flows in Stanbic IBTC and Access Holdings (ACCESSCORP). Macro risks like competing for high-yield fixed income rates are attractive to asset managers for short-term tactical rebalancing.

There is a squeeze on existing blue chips’ liquidity, profit-taking, and a correction below the 250,000-level on the market. Domestic and foreign institutional liquidity sucked out of secondary market blue-chips to pre-fund IPO (initial public offering) subscriptions before the 2.15trn Dangote Refinery IPO closes in October.

The entire exchange market capitalization will likely shoot up to almost 230 trillion as soon as the giant capital injection is expected to get listed on NGX (expected in December)

Key demand zone for Nigerian stocks turns below the upswing (248,500 – 250,000). A breakout above 255,000- 256,950 rules out a deeper correction if it closes above 250K on the daily chart. Secondary demand zone (242,000 – 245,000): The secondary demand zone aligns with the short-term exponential moving averages (20-day / 50-day EMA zone).

Institutional demanders tend to re-engage near this structural consolidation zone. 1st upside resistance zone (251,200 – 253,000): The recent all-time high upside resistance zone. Validating 251,200 and an increase in daily volume signal a revival of the primary bull trend.

Daily momentum indicators such as RSI & MACD metrics also indicate short-term overbought relief, which tends to unwind as we build medium-to-long-term technical trends.

Tier-1 Banks (GTCO, Zenith, Access Corp) and Industrial Giants (BUA Cement, Dangote Cement) saw robust sell pressure as institutional funds booked profits amid the bullish rally. Capital raises on NGX persist, attracting liquidity while fundamentals improve (long-term) and balance sheet resilience.

Capital calls absorb supply at least temporarily on the exchange. Competitive yields from fixed income (like NTB and OMO bills) result in tactical asset managers moving from fully priced equities to money market investments.

Valuation support remains at the low end of the spectrum due to corporate earnings strength in banking and telecommunications, providing a valuation floor for long-term investors.

Short-Term Traders: Wait for stabilization of candles (bullish engulfing, long lower wicks, etc.) near the support zone of 248,500 – 250,000 before getting into fresh longs. For Long-Term Value Investors: Market corrections provide compelling risk-to-reward entry opportunities to buy diversified blue chips that are oversold in their dip.