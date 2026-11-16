NGX Group acquires 10% strategic stake in Nairobi Securities Exchange

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has acquired a 10% equity stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), expanding its investment presence in East Africa as part of its pan-African growth strategy.

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has acquired a 10% equity stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), expanding its investment presence in East Africa as part of its pan-African growth strategy.

The company disclosed the acquisition in a statement issued on Monday, November 16, 2026, describing it as a strategic investment aimed at strengthening regional partnerships and African capital market integration.

The transaction builds on NGX Group’s earlier investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX), extending its participation in African capital market infrastructure beyond Nigeria.

NGX targets African market integration:

NGX Group said the Nairobi investment aligns with its priority of building regional leadership through partnerships and closer integration among African capital markets.

Group Chairman Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga described the acquisition as a long-term commitment to strengthening financial connections between West and East Africa.

“African capital markets are at an inflection point, where integration is moving from aspiration to architecture.”

“Exchange groups that commit patient capital to market infrastructure will help shape how capital flows across the continent.”

“Our investment in the Nairobi Securities Exchange is a disciplined, long-term step in that direction, strengthening the financial linkages between West and East Africa while creating opportunities for sustainable shareholder value.”

According to the company, the investment provides exposure to one of East Africa’s most established capital markets, broadening its investment portfolio beyond Nigeria.

It also positions NGX Group to participate in the long-term growth of the region’s capital markets and increasing financial integration across the continent.

The company said the acquisition reflects its disciplined approach to capital allocation, balancing strategic growth opportunities with its commitment to sustainable shareholder returns.

Through the investment, NGX Group aims to strengthen its regional participation while supporting the development of more connected and competitive African capital markets.

NGX expands East African investments:

The Nairobi Securities Exchange acquisition follows NGX Group’s strategic investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange, reinforcing its commitment to African capital market development.

The company identified regional integration, portfolio diversification, and shareholder value as the three priorities supporting its latest investment.

Regional integration: Strengthening connections between African capital markets and supporting cross-border investment opportunities.

Strengthening connections between African capital markets and supporting cross-border investment opportunities. Portfolio diversification : Expanding NGX Group’s investment exposure beyond Nigeria while complementing its existing investments.

: Expanding NGX Group’s investment exposure beyond Nigeria while complementing its existing investments. Shareholder value: Pursuing long-term growth opportunities through disciplined capital allocation and sustainable returns.

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Temi Popoola said the acquisition supports NGX Group’s strategy of building a more diversified and resilient exchange group.

He described Kenya as a cornerstone of East Africa’s financial ecosystem, noting that the investment provides exposure to the region’s long-term growth potential.

“This investment reflects our strategy to build a more diversified and resilient exchange group with a stronger presence across African markets.”

“Kenya is a cornerstone of East Africa’s financial ecosystem, and our investment in NSE provides exposure to its long-term growth potential while broadening our sources of investment returns beyond Nigeria.”

“Both markets have already shown what closer collaboration can achieve for issuers and investors, and a shareholding relationship gives that collaboration permanence.”

Popoola added that NGX Group would remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and investments capable of delivering sustainable shareholder value over the long term.

NGX diversifies capital market portfolio:

NGX Group’s acquisition of a 10% stake in the Nairobi Securities Exchange represents another step in its strategy to broaden investment exposure and diversify its sources of returns.

The company said its investments are intended to strengthen regional participation and support the development of more connected African capital markets.

The Nairobi investment expands NGX Group’s equity participation in East African capital market infrastructure.

Its earlier investment in the Ethiopian Securities Exchange complements the latest acquisition.

The Group is pursuing strategic partnerships that support regional integration and cross-border investment opportunities.

Its capital allocation strategy remains focused on long-term growth and sustainable shareholder returns.

NGX Group is an integrated market infrastructure company with interests across Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem.

Through its subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Group supports capital formation, investment access, market development, and the provision of financial market infrastructure.

The company continues to pursue initiatives aimed at strengthening the growth, resilience and competitiveness of Nigerian and African capital markets.

The Nairobi acquisition therefore broadens NGX Group’s investment presence across West and East Africa while supporting its long-term regional growth strategy.