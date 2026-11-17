The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) will extend its daily trading hours by one hour from January 4, 2027, allowing investors to trade until 4 pm instead of the current 3 pm.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) will extend its daily trading hours by one hour from January 4, 2027, allowing investors to trade until 4 pm instead of the current 3 pm.

In an announcement on Tuesday, November 17, the exchange said it had received approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to extend trading across its equity, fixed-income and derivatives markets.

The change will retain the 9am opening time while extending the daily trading window from six to seven hours for the first time since 2008, giving local and international investors more time to respond to market developments and manage their portfolios.

NSE Extends Trading to 4pm

The NSE said the extension covers equities, fixed-income securities, including bonds, and derivatives traded through NSE NEXT.

The exchange described the move as part of its ambition to become one of the world’s leading securities exchanges and strengthen Kenya’s position as a competitive investment destination.

“We are delighted to announce that we have received approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to extend trading hours for equity, fixed income (bonds) and derivatives (NSE NEXT) markets from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.,” the NSE stated.

It added that the development was a milestone in its efforts to enhance market accessibility and attract greater investment, promoting the change with the message: “More time. More access. More opportunity”

The additional hour will give investors greater flexibility to buy and sell securities across the three markets before the close of trading.

NSE Trading Hours: From 2006 to 2027

The latest adjustment marks the first major extension of trading hours since February 2008, when the NSE moved its closing time from 1pm to 3pm, increasing the trading window from four to six hours.

The earlier change followed the introduction of an Automated Trading System (ATS) in 2006, which initially extended trading hours from two to three hours.

The latest move also complements the exchange’s broader efforts to increase retail participation in Kenya’s capital markets.

Other initiatives include:

Removing the minimum 100-share trading requirement.

Introducing digital investment channels such as Ziidi Trader.

Targeting nine million active retail investors by 2029 to widen access to investment opportunities.

The exchange said it would complete the necessary operational preparations and engage stakeholders ahead of the new schedule’s implementation on January 4, 2027.

Nigeria extends stock market trading hours to 4pm

Nigeria has also extended its stock market trading hours, with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) moving its closing time from 2:30pm to 4pm in April 2026.

In September 2025, Nairametrics reported that NGX was considering extending its trading hours to improve market liquidity and attract more foreign investors. At the time, the exchange was exploring a new schedule of 9am to 5pm.

The proposal was later revised, with NGX securing approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to extend its trading window to 4 pm, according to a Nairametrics report published on April 18, 2026.

The revised trading schedule took effect on April 27, 2026, moving the market opening time from 9:30am to 9am and extending the closing time by 90 minutes.