The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) equities market sustained its downward momentum on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, as persistent profit-taking and targeted sell-offs in market heavyweights erased N642.15 billion from total equity market capitalization.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) equities market sustained its downward momentum on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, as persistent profit-taking and targeted sell-offs in market heavyweights erased N642.15 billion from total equity market capitalization.

The official daily list published by the Exchange confirms that aggregate market capitalization dropped 0.40% from N161.88 trillion on Tuesday to close at N161.23 trillion.

Simultaneously, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI), the benchmark measuring overall market performance, retreated by 989.00 points, or 0.40%, to close at 248,329.65 points compared to 249,318.65 points recorded in the previous trading session.

Market participation across the Exchange remained active, totaling 32,491 equity deals with an aggregate turnover of 451,101,810 shares.

This midweek downturn extends a two-session cumulative erosion of N2.91 trillion in investor wealth since Monday’s peak of N164.15 trillion.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 248,329.65 points, down 0.40% from 249,318.65 points

Market cap: N161.23 trillion, down 0.40% from N161.88 trillion

Market value lost: N642.15 billion

Trading volume: 451.10 million shares, down 20.02% from 564.04 million shares

Total deals: 32,491 deals, up 4.84% from 30,992 deals

Top 5 gainers

Critical Minerals Financing Corp Plc: Up 10.00% to N3.52, from N3.20

McNichols Consolidated Plc: Up 10.00% to N4.95, from N4.50

Chellarams Plc: Up 9.79% to N10.65, from N9.70

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank Plc: Up 9.77% to N2.81, from N2.56

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc: Up 9.71% to N1.13, from N1.03

Top 5 Losers

Aradel Holdings Plc: Down 10.00% to N1,166.40, from N1,296.00

E-Tranzact International Plc: Down 9.86% to N15.55, from N17.25

Trans-Nationwide Express Plc: Down 9.26% to N2.45, from N2.70

Meyer Plc: Down 8.86% to N15.95, from N17.50

Champion Breweries Plc: Down 8.85% to N11.85, from N13.00

Driving the numbers

The primary numerical driver behind the market downturn was concentrated sell-offs in key market heavyweights, most notably within the Oil & Gas sector.

The NGX Oil/Gas Index suffered a sharp 3.47% contraction, dropping from 5,925.54 to 5,720.07 points. This sector drop was heavily weighted by Aradel Holdings Plc, a N5.07 trillion firm that hit a maximum daily loss of 10.00% (-N129.60 to close at N1,166.40).

Furthermore, the NGX Banking Index slid to 2,344.82 points, driven lower by price pullbacks in major financial institutions like Zenith Bank Plc (-2.59%) and United Bank for Africa Plc (-1.23%).

Sectoral performance

The NGX Oil & Gas Index suffered the steepest contraction among sector benchmarks, plunging by 205.47 points or 3.47% to close at 5,720.07 points, down from 5,925.54 points on Tuesday.

This single-sector contraction reflected heavy profit-taking in high-priced energy counters. In parallel, the NGX Commodity Index fell by 2.54% to 1,826.50 points, while the NGX Pension Index retreated 1.01 percent from 12,481.68 points to 12,356.04 points.

The banking sector experienced mild downward pressure, with the NGX Banking Index shaving off 10.81 points (-0.46%) to settle at 2,344.82 points. The broader NGX Main-Board Index slipped 0.66% to 10,579.46 points, while the NGX 30 Index, which measures the top 30 most capitalized stocks, dropped 0.41% to 9,140.44 points.

The NGX Insurance Index also declined 0.68 percent to 1,070.05 points.

Conversely, select defensive sectors managed positive closes. The NGX Growth Index rose by 0.65% to 26,697.67 points, supported by gains in expansion-stage companies.

The NGX Industrial Index gained 0.12% to close at 11,713.46 points, while the NGX Consumer Goods Index posted a slight gain of 0.02% to end at 4,024.03 points.