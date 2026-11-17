Equity trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended on a sharp bearish note on Tuesday, as intense selling pressure across heavyweights wiped out N2.27 trillion in market value in a single trading session.

Equity trading on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ended on a sharp bearish note on Tuesday, as intense selling pressure across heavyweights wiped out N2.27 trillion in market value in a single trading session.

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) plummeted by 3,491.13 points (or 1.38%) to close at 249,318.65, down from Monday’s close of 252,809.78.

Similarly, total Equities Market Capitalisation dropped by 1.38%, falling from N164.15 trillion on Monday to N161.88 trillion at the close of trading on Tuesday.

Market activity remained active despite the contraction in capitalization as investors executed 30,992 deals involving 564,043,305 shares across equities.

Market summary

All-Share Index (ASI): 249,318.65 points, down 1.38% from 252,809.78 points

Market cap: N161.88 trillion, down 1.38% from N164.15 trillion

Market value lost: N2.27 trillion

Trading volume: 564.04 million shares, down 16.26% from 673.6 million shares

Total deals: 30,992 deals, down 18.91% from 38,218 deals

Top 5 gainers

Cadbury Nigeria Plc: Up 10.00% to N62.70 from N57.00

Livestock Feeds Plc: Up 9.87% to N12.80 from N11.65

Africa Prudential Plc: Up 9.80% to N11.20 from N10.20

International Breweries Plc: Up 9.78% to N10.10 from N9.20

eTranzact International Plc: Up 7.81% to N17.25 from N16.00

Top 5 losers

Dangote Cement Plc: Down 9.99% to N1,323.00 from N1,469.90

John Holt Plc: Down 9.71% to N7.90 from N8.75

Red Star Express Plc: Down 9.60% to N11.30 from N12.50

R.T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc: Down 6.67% to N7.70 from N8.25

Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc: Down 4.17% to N4.60 from N4.80

Driving the numbers

The primary catalyst behind the steep contraction in market capitalisation and the All-Share Index was a concentrated sell-off in heavyweight industrial stocks, most notably Dangote Cement Plc.

As an industrial titan with a market capitalisation exceeding N22.32 trillion, Dangote Cement plummeted by the maximum daily limit of 9.99% (falling N146.90 to close at N1,323.00 per share). This sharp drop dragged the NGX Industrial Index down from 12,454.93 to 11,699.02 points.

Because of its immense weight in the broader market, this single stock’s decline erased a major share of the market’s overall N2.27 trillion equity valuation, pulling down key broad-market trackers such as the NGX 30 Index (from 9,315.37 to 9,178.03) and the NGX Premium Index (from 33,407.59 to 32,233.71).

Minor retreats among tier-1 financial institutions, including Zenith Bank Plc (-0.86%), Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (-0.68%), and Access Holdings Plc (-0.37%), further reinforced the market’s downward momentum.

Conversely, the market downturn was partially cushioned by selective buying interest in the Consumer Goods and Insurance sectors.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index appreciated from 3,967.22 to 4,023.10 points, buoyed by notable gains in Cadbury Nigeria Plc (+10.00% to N62.70), International Breweries Plc (+9.78% to N10.10), and Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (+5.91% to N69.00).

Furthermore, strong advances in Africa Prudential Plc (+9.80%) and select insurance tickers nudged the NGX Insurance Index up from 1,074.98 to 1,077.33 points.

Sectoral performance

Sectoral performance across the Nigerian Exchange was marked by divergence, with broad-market declines concentrated in industrial and large-cap trackers.

The NGX Industrial Index suffered the sharpest contraction of the session, dropping from 12,454.93 to 11,699.02 points. This downturn dragged down major sentiment indicators, pulling the NGX Premium Index from 33,407.59 to 32,233.71 points and the flagship NGX 30 Index from 9,315.37 to 9,178.03 points.

Institutional asset trackers also retreated, as the NGX Pension Index slipped from 12,550.93 to 12,481.68 points.

Minor pullbacks were also observed in the NGX Banking Index (slipping from 2,358.83 to 2,355.63 points) and the NGX Oil/Gas Index (easing from 5,928.77 to 5,925.54 points).

Conversely, resilience in consumer-oriented and insurance listings offered a counterweight to the market’s downward momentum.

The NGX Consumer Goods Index posted the strongest sectoral gain, rising from 3,967.22 to 4,023.10 points. The NGX Insurance Index also closed higher, advancing from 1,074.98 to 1,077.33 points, which helped lift the NGX Main-Board Index from 10,624.63 to 10,649.35 points.

However, ethical and expansion-focused trackers mirrored the wider market softness, with the NGX Lotus Islamic Index falling from 23,465.50 to 22,936.45 points and the NGX Growth Index receding from 26,605.34 to 26,526.15 points.